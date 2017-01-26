Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Hangs at Cirque du Soleil During Pro Bowl Week

To say this year was a complete disaster for the Los Angeles Rams would be one of the biggest understatements in the world when considering the expectations back in September. Even when the team jumped out to a 3-1 start, the Rams seemed determined to finally take the next step by emerging as contenders in the NFC West.

Instead, Los Angeles turned out to be one of the most disappointing seasons from the 2016 season after losing 11 of their last 12 games thanks to having an offense that ranked at the bottom of the league by only averaging 14 points per game. With that being said, thanks to the Rams’ offense being terrible, Johnny Hekker was lucky enough to receive plenty of action on special teams to earn a trip to this year’s Pro Bowl for the third time in four seasons.

The actual game may not take place until Sunday, but Hekker and the rest of the players are down a few days earlier to participate in some extra activities along with enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. As for Hekker, it looks like he’s spent some of his Pro Bowl week by earning some backstage passes for the popular Cirque du Soleil.

For a guy that was arguably the lone highlight of the Rams’ offense during the 2016 season, it’s good to see Hekker enjoying his trip to the Pro Bowl by taking advantage of attending some of the local events. When seeing how active Hekker’s always been on social media, don’t be surprised if there’s more videos to come from arguably the best punter in the league.

