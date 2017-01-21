Rams Punter Johnny Hekker Feels Bad For Raiders Fans

Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker can’t help but feel bad for Oakland Raiders fans with the team moving to Las Vegas.

For the third time in four seasons, Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker was recently named to the All-Pro firs team, as he was one of the few positives from the team’s disappointing 4-12 season. Throughout his career, Hekker has always been the jokester of the team, but the punter has also never held back from speaking his mind from time to time.

This week, one of the biggest stories from the NFL world involved the Oakland Raiders filing paperwork to make the move to Las Vegas official. For months, there’s been plenty of discussion over the possibility of this happening, but now that it’s become official, it’s hard not to feel bad for Raiders fans.

After watching their beloved team recently earn a spot in the postseason for the first time since the 2002 season, only to watch the Raiders move to Las Vegas has to be frustrating for Oakland fans, and Hekker certainly feels their pain. Keep in mind Hekker saw the same frustration from St. Louis fans when it comes to relocating after the team made the decision to return to Los Angeles for the 2016 season.

The NFL is officially a game of musical chairs. Being on a relocated team, I feel for the fans being left empty handed. Why not expand? https://t.co/NuK9kyNrP9 — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 19, 2017

Hekker brings up a solid point about the NFL becoming a game of musical chairs when considering the recent move of the Los Angeles Chargers from San Diego, officially making it three teams that have relocated since last year. Maybe Hekker is right and instead of moving teams, the league should just consider expanding at this point to avoid leaving fans with a broken heart.

Then again, the chances of Roger Goodell considering expansion instead most likely won’t happen since it’s always about making the most money for relocated teams, right?

This article originally appeared on