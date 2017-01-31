Rams’ Johnny Hekker Shares Hilarious Story About Being Mistaken For Andy Dalton

During his trip to the Pro Bowl last week, Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker was almost mistaken for Andy Dalton at Disney.

For a team that only won four games during the 2016 season, at least the Los Angeles Rams had something to be proud of during the 2017 Pro Bowl thanks to Johnny Hekker. Over the last couple of years, Hekker has established a reputation for being one of the league’s top punters, which is one of the reasons why he’s happened to earn a trip to the Pro Bowl in three of the last four seasons.

Hekker has been lucky enough to make plenty of memories over the years with his Pro Bowl trips, but it’s tough to find a more funny story than what took place last week when the punter took a trip to Disney with his family. Thanks to his red hair, some football fans believe Hekker looks like Andy Dalton, who also has red hair, of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Highlight of my Disney trip the other day. I get off a ride and these two boys look at me. One says “I told you that wasn’t @andydalton14!!” — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) January 29, 2017

Punters never seem to get the real credit they deserve, but hearing this story about originally being mistaken for Bengals quarterback is absolutely hysterical to hear. Instead of being upset over the kids not recognizing who he was, at least Hekker was able to laugh about what happened at Disney.

When considering he’s known as one of the team’s biggest goofballs, this reaction by Hekker to laugh over what happened shouldn’t really come as a surprise to anyone.

