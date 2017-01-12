The Rams hired a 30-year-old head coach, and here’s the most shocking part

The Rams announced the hiring of Sean McVay as head coach Thursday, making the 30-year-old the youngest to hold the position in NFL history.

Rams Announce Sean McVay as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/WH6jkwYAWQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2017

A veteran team may not react well to such a bold head-coaching hire, but thankfully for McVay, he won’t have that problem in Los Angeles. Defensive end William Hayes is the only player on the roster he is inheriting who is older than McVay.

Hayes was born May 2, 1985, while McVay was born Jan. 24, 1986. Defensive end Eugene Sims is the closest to McVay in age, having been born less than two months later.

The Rams began the season with the league’s youngest average age — 25.00 — so they might have hired the perfect person for the job.