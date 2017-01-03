Rams Head Coach Search: Updates on Who L.A. Will Interview and When
The Los Angeles Rams head coach search has begun, so we’re going to give you one place with all the latest news and updates on the matter.
As the Los Angeles Rams’ season finally came to a brutal end, the Rams head coach search has officially begun.
At the moment, we only have information on when a few meetings are set to take place with coordinators, but most rumored candidates don’t have a scheduled interview just yet.
Atlanta Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan
It was reported the Rams would take a look at Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Now it looks as though the Rams will interview him sometime between Friday and Saturday:
Between Friday and Saturday, #Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan will do HC interviews with #Rams, #Jaguars, #Broncos & #49ers, sources say.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017
Shanahan was the head of the No. 1 offense in the NFL this season and will be one of the hottest names being mentioned for head coaching vacancies this offseason.
Reports have suggested his father, former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, is someone Kyle would like to bring along wherever he goes. Shanahan has already stated he’d be open to an advisory role with the Rams, which certainly couldn’t hurt.
Washington Redskins OC Sean McVay
One of the more surprising names that have popped up in recent days is that of Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.
According to a new report, McVay and the Rams are set to meet on Thursday:
Sean McVay’s interview with the Rams is scheduled for Thursday.
— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 3, 2017
Under McVay in 2016, the Redskins finished with per game rankings of 12th in points, third in yards, and second in passing yards. As expected, the Rams’ theme of seeking an offensive-minded coach is also present here.
Other Rams Head Coach Candidates
Here are the rest of the rumors on potential candidates for the Rams’ head coaching position, but unfortunately there are not reported dates or confirmation on if and when these will happen:
The #Rams and #Bills are requesting permission to speak with #Dolphins DC Vance Joseph, sources say. #Chargers, too.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017
The #Rams will interview secondary coach and assistant head coach Steve Wilks for their HC job, source said. He has filled in for Rivera
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017
Rams now have requested HC interviews w/ Buffalo’s Anthony Lynn, and New England coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017
Rams, Jags and Bills all expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for their head coaching job, per sources.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017
Also of note, the Rams reportedly interviewed interim head coach John Fassel for the job on Monday, although that was likely a formality more than anything else.
More from Ramblin' Fan
- Rams COO Kevin Demoff’s Letter to Season-Ticket Holders40m ago
- Rams Ask to Interview Falcons Offensive Coordinator Kyle Shanahan23h ago
- Los Angeles Rams Request Permission to Interview Sean McVay From Washington Redskins1 d ago
- Los Angeles Rams Blown Out By Arizona Cardinals During Regular-Season Finale1 d ago
- Tennessee Titans Earn 5th Pick in 2017 NFL Draft From Los Angeles Rams1 d ago