Rams Head Coach Search: Updates on Who L.A. Will Interview and When

As the Los Angeles Rams’ season finally came to a brutal end, the Rams head coach search has officially begun.

At the moment, we only have information on when a few meetings are set to take place with coordinators, but most rumored candidates don’t have a scheduled interview just yet.

Atlanta Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan

It was reported the Rams would take a look at Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Now it looks as though the Rams will interview him sometime between Friday and Saturday:

Shanahan was the head of the No. 1 offense in the NFL this season and will be one of the hottest names being mentioned for head coaching vacancies this offseason.

Reports have suggested his father, former NFL head coach Mike Shanahan, is someone Kyle would like to bring along wherever he goes. Shanahan has already stated he’d be open to an advisory role with the Rams, which certainly couldn’t hurt.

Washington Redskins OC Sean McVay

One of the more surprising names that have popped up in recent days is that of Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

According to a new report, McVay and the Rams are set to meet on Thursday:

Sean McVay’s interview with the Rams is scheduled for Thursday. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 3, 2017

Under McVay in 2016, the Redskins finished with per game rankings of 12th in points, third in yards, and second in passing yards. As expected, the Rams’ theme of seeking an offensive-minded coach is also present here.

Other Rams Head Coach Candidates

Here are the rest of the rumors on potential candidates for the Rams’ head coaching position, but unfortunately there are not reported dates or confirmation on if and when these will happen:

The #Rams will interview secondary coach and assistant head coach Steve Wilks for their HC job, source said. He has filled in for Rivera — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2017

Rams now have requested HC interviews w/ Buffalo’s Anthony Lynn, and New England coordinators Matt Patricia and Josh McDaniels, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Rams, Jags and Bills all expected to interview Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin for their head coaching job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2017

Also of note, the Rams reportedly interviewed interim head coach John Fassel for the job on Monday, although that was likely a formality more than anything else.

