Rams DC Gregg Williams Not a Fan of Jeff Fisher Firing

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is not a fan of the move to fire former head coach Jeff Fisher.

Williams was asked after practice on Thursday what he thought about Fisher getting the boot, but basically refused to answer the question.

Per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN:

“You can’t print what I would say.”

Well, we can certainly try, Gregg.

Clearly Williams isn’t happy that Fisher got canned, and that has been the story of every Rams player and coach who has been asked about it thus far.

Not long ago, Fisher and Williams got into a little spat on the sidelines. Both coaches shrugged it off as nothing, but it was definitely a sign of tensions boiling over. Still, Williams is supportive of Fisher after he lost his job.

While Fisher is already out the door, Williams’ future is uncertain. You’d figure he’d be gone after this season also as a new head coach is brought in, however Williams has done a good job with the Rams defense. For that reason, there’s at least a chance – albeit a small one – he returns for another season.

Whatever the case may be, if Williams is sent packing, he’d be hired again quickly. On a team that needs an overhaul, Williams is one of the few who has a chance to stay.

