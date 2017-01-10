Rams Coaching Search Update

The latest in the Rams head coaching search shows that Los Angeles needs to get with the program.

Strike Doug Marrone off of the list of potential Rams head coaches.

Marrone was hired by the Jaguars after finishing the season as their interim coach.

Marrone is the first NFL coach hired in the latest carousel. He could set off a domino effect as the Rams, Bills, Chargers, Broncos and 49ers still need a coach.

The Rams interviewed Marrone along with Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn on Jan. 8. They also met with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the day prior.

Additionally, the Rams are said to have met with Arizona Cardinals OC Harold Goodwin, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, and Redskins OC Sean McVay.

The Rams first two interviews were with Panthers assistant coach Steve Wilks and interim coach John Fassel.

He finished the season with the Rams and is not expected to be a strong candidate to return in the same position.

Rams VP of Football Operations Kevin Demoff will lead the Rams through their next series of interviews.

Kyle Shanahan a top candidate whom the Rams targeted early in the process, has been unable to meet with the Rams due to inclement weather and scheduling conflicts.

Lions DC Teryl Austin, Dolphins DC Vance Joseph are also candidates on the Rams radar.

An intriguing prospect to crop up recently is Texans linebackers coach MIke Vrabel, who will interview with the team after the Texans’ season ends.

The Texans play at New England in the Divisional Round this Saturday.

