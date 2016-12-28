Rams’ Case Keenum Reacts to Being Inactive for Final 2 Weeks

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Case Keenum spoke about being inactive for the final two weeks of the 2016 season.

While it wasn’t much of a surprise to Los Angeles Rams fans and writers alike, Case Keenum wasn’t expecting to be demoted to the third-string quarterback spot.

Keenum was moved down the depth chart in favor of Sean Mannion in Week 16, a former third-round pick of the Rams in 2015. It was a move that made all the sense in the world considering Keenum won’t be on the team next season and Mannion will likely serve as Jared Goff’s backup in 2017.

When asked about the situation, Keenum was surprised by the move, per ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez:

“I wasn’t thinking about it, so yeah. But it’s not my job, not my decision. I just do what I’m coached to do.”

Keenum also declined to talk about his future, which in all certainty won’t include the Rams next season:

“Just keeping it to where it is right now — on today, tomorrow, trying to get better.”

While Mannion won’t be starting over Goff barring injury, it was important the Rams at least give a chance to play. Los Angeles has to see what Mannion has moving forward, so putting him one step away from the starting job when the season is already over was the logical move.

Quite frankly, Mannion should have been given the backup role sooner, as he could have gotten some reps when Goff was knocked out of the Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Better late than never, I guess.

