Raiders unexpectedly move on from offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave

Despite finishing riding the NFL’s sixth ranked offense to a 12-4 record, the Oakland Raiders are choosing not to retain coordinator Bill Musgrave.

The resurgent Raiders were one of the NFL’s positive storylines this season. Oakland finally returned to the playoffs after a long rebuilding period and quarterback Derek Carr emerged as an MVP candidate and established himself as one of the league’s best young quarterbacks. The Raiders finished sixth in the NFL total offense, placing thirteenth in passing and sixth in rushing under the direction of coordinator Bill Musgrave. However, they lost in the playoffs after Carr went down in Week 16.

Despite their success under his direction, the Raiders will not be retaining the Bill Musgrave in 2017. He originally signed a two-year contract, and it expired at the end of this season. Musgrave, 49, was on his fifth offensive coordinator job in Oakland.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport broke the news:

Sources: The #Raiders need a new offensive coordinator. Bill Musgrave not expected to return to the team for 2017. Had 6th ranked offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2017

Rapoport also named one possible replacement for Musgrave as the new offensive coordinator:

#Raiders former OC Bill Musgrave had a contract that was expiring. OAK lets it expire. May have an in-house candidate in QB Todd Downing. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2017

Todd Downing, 36, has served as the Raiders quarterbacks coach each of the last two seasons. He had previously served as the QB coach for the Bills and Lions after rising through the Vikings and Rams organizations. Downing has been credited with playing a big part in the development of Derek Carr. This move allows him to continue his work with the young quarterback.

Oakland’s offensive line was one of the finer units in the NFL this season. Three Pro Bowlers were selected from their line: center Rodney Hudson, guard Kelechi Osemele and tackle Donald Penn. Guard Gabe Jackson is also considered a building block in that group. With that line blocking for Carr, Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper, it’s easy to see why the Raiders had success offensively.

The Raiders may have lose Downing to an offensive coordinator job elsewhere this off-season had they not made this move. If they credit him with developing Carr, then it makes sense to keep him on staff. They will now have to make decisions regarding their running back position, as well as possibly shaking up other spots. But Downing, Carr and the other pieces they have should allow them to continue offensive success.

With the tools that Oakland has on the side of the ball, they may not miss Musgrave. Downing will get to continue working with Carr and the future still looks bright in Oakland.

