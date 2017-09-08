Raiders-Titans Capsule

OAKLAND (12-4) at TENNESSEE (9-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 1

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 29-20

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Titans 17-10, Sept. 25, 2016

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 6, Titans No. 10

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (6), PASS (13)

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (23), PASS (24)

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (3), PASS (25)

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (2), PASS (30)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders coming off first playoff berth since 2002. … Raiders playing three of first four games on road. … Oakland has won two straight vs. Titans. … QB Derek Carr fifth player in NFL history with 80 or more TD passes in first three seasons. Carr has averaged 289.5 yards passing with four TDs and one interception in past two games with Titans. … RB Marshawn Lynch debuts with Raiders. Lynch has NFL-best 51 TDs rushing since 2011, sat out last season. … Raiders WR Amari Cooper became third in NFL history with more than 70 catches, 1,000 yards receiving and five or more TD catches in each of first two seasons. He had 83 catches for 1,153 yards and five TDs in 2016. … WR Michael Crabtree led Raiders with 89 catches last season. … Raiders LB Khalil Mack was NFL Defensive Player of Year with 11 sacks last season. … Titans have won three of past four season openers. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota had 26 TD passes in 2016. Mariota had two or more TD passes in eight straight games in 2016, second-longest single-season streak in NFL history by QB in first two seasons. … Mariota has six TD passes and one interception combined in first two season openers. … Titans RB DeMarco Murray led AFC with 1,287 yards rushing last season. Murray leads NFL with 37 TDs rushing since 2013. … WR Rishard Matthews had career highs with 65 catches for 945 yards. His nine TDs tied for second in AFC. … WR Eric Decker makes Titans debut. … Delanie Walker ranks third among tight ends since 2014 with 222 catches, fourth with 2,778 yards receiving. Fantasy tip: Murray. The easiest way to slow high-powered Raiders’ offense is by running ball.

