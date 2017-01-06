Raiders LT Donald Penn out for Wild Card game vs Texans

Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn will miss the team’s WIld Card game against the Houston Texans with a knee injury.

Donald Penn played in 160 straight games to begin his NFL career and was one of the few Iron Men in the league. Unfortunately, for Penn, that streak will come to an end on Saturday when the Oakland Raiders take on the Houston Texans in their Wild Card game without the Pro Bowl left tackle.

Penn was injured in Week 17 and was unable to practice this week with a knee injury. He started 156 consecutive games since taking over as the starter in Tampa Bay before moving over to Oakland. He was one of the stalwarts on one of the best offensive lines in football. Now, the Raiders will be without Penn and their top two quarterbacks in their playoff game vs. the Texans.

The Raiders will be without Derek Carr and Matt McGloin as Connor Cook makes his first career start in the playoffs. What a time to make a debut, right?!

I did everything I could 2 play tomorrow I mean everything in tears right now haven't missed a game my entire career lost 4 words???????????????????????? — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) January 6, 2017

Menelik Watson will start in place of Penn at left tackle and Austin Howard will man the right tackle spot. They’ll have to contend with Jadeveon Clowney in his breakout year and Whitney Mercilus off the edges.

With a rookie quarterback in his first start, you can bet he’ll have a quick clock in his mind as he scans the field. Adding more problems to the Raiders is All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele is listed as questionable. The Raiders can’t afford to be without their two best linemen.

The Raiders once looked like a Super Bowl candidate with Carr under center and Penn protecting his blind side. Two weeks later, the Raiders may be fortunate they’re playing a team that has quarterback issues of their own.

The Texans are turning to Brock Osweiler one week after he was benched in favor of Tom Savage after the latter was hurt in the regular season finale.

