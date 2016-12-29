Raiders look to wrap up AFC West title

OAKLAND (12-3) at DENVER (8-7)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Broncos by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Oakland 10-5, Denver 6-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 62-50-2

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Broncos 30-20 on Nov. 6

LAST WEEK – Raiders beat Colts 33-25, Broncos lost to Chiefs 33-10

AP PRO32 RANKING – Raiders No. 4, Broncos No. 15.

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (9)

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (21), PASS (25)

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (20)

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (29), PASS (1)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Raiders win or Chiefs loss clinches AFC West title for Oakland. … QB Matt McGloin starts in place of Derek Carr, who broke right leg last weekend and underwent surgery. McGloin’s last start came in 2013 as rookie. … Raiders are 38 yards passing shy of 4,000 for season. It would mark first time in franchise history team has back-to-back seasons of 4,000 yards passing. … Oakland looking for first sweep of Broncos since 2010. … DE Khalil Mack had five sacks in win over Denver on Dec. 13, 2015. … K Sebastian Janikowski hit 63-yard field goal in Denver on Sept. 12, 2011, tying-then NFL record. … WR Amari Cooper needs 90 yards receiving for 1,200, most by Raiders receiver since Jerry Rice had 1,211 in 2002 when Oakland went to Super Bowl. … Raiders looking for first 13-win season since 1976 season, when they won Super Bowl. … Defending Super Bowl champion Broncos playing for pride after being eliminated last weekend. … Broncos have scored NFL-best 110 points off turnovers. … Team is third in sacks (40) and second in QB hits (109). … OLB Von Miller is second in sacks with 13 1/2. Fellow OLB DeMarcus Ware went on injured reserve because of balky back that requires surgery. … QBs Trevor Siemian and rookie Paxton Lynch will split snaps Sunday. … WR Demaryius Thomas is one catch from tying Lionel Taylor (543) for third-most receptions in team history. … Denver will play on New Year’s Day for third time, beat Oakland 20-17 in 1977 AFC championship game, lost to Kansas City 7-3 in 2011. … Fantasy Tip: Your league still going? Need QB in a pinch? Go with McGloin, especially with Siemian and Lynch sharing snaps.

