Raiders purchase stadium site in Las Vegas

The Oakland Raiders finalized the purchase of a site in Las Vegas to build their 65,000-seat, $1.9 billion stadium for when the team relocates to the city.

According to the Clark County Recorder’s Office, the team paid $77.5 million for 62 acres located near the Las Vegas Strip.

The site is easliy accessible from Interstate 15 in Las Vegas and also gives the team to start laying groundwork to get companies to bid on potential naming rights for the stadium.

The location doesn't come without its issues as city officials are concerned that there will be a lack of parking at the stadium.

“There’s clearly a need for some more parking. I’ve been advocating for the significance of ingress, egress and parking for the stadium and will continue to do so.” Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Last month, NFL owners approved the Raiders move to Las Vegas, and the team has options to play in the aging Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum for the next two seasons.

The Las Vegas stadium is not scheduled to be ready until the 2020 season, leaving the team with limited options for 2019.

