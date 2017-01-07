Raiders at Texans live stream: How to watch

Here’s how to watch the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Oakland Raiders and Houston Texans online.

The AFC South champion Houston Texans will host the Oakland Raiders at NRG Stadium in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday.

The game can be viewed on the ESPN and ABC networks. It means regular Monday Night Football announcers Jon Gruden and Sean McDonough will provide the commentary.

Live streaming will also be available on the WatchESPN App. As usual, Verizon will provide coverage for NFL Mobile customers.

Those tuning in and streaming will likely see two suspect quarterbacks struggling to move the ball. For the Raiders, rookie Connor Cook will be going against the NFL‘s toughest defense.

Cook won’t find it easy to dissect a unit built on a powerful and versatile front seven. At least the 2016 fourth-round pick will have a solid offensive line protecting him.

The Raiders’ front five can dominate teams thanks to left tackle Donald Penn, guard Gabe Jackson and center Rodney Hudson. This trio must stand up to nose guard Vince Wilfork, end Jadeveon Clowney and outside pass-rusher Whitney Mercilus.

However, it might be the performance of the Houston O-line that ultimately decides this game. After all, the Texans will be trying to keep feared pass-rushing tandem Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin at bay.

If they can’t, Brock Osweiler is certain to commit a few costly errors. The free agent flop lost his job to Tom Savage, but the rookie’s concussion problems have afforded Big Brock another chance.

Osweiler needs to be at least competent, because the Texans are far from flush with credible options to replace him. It’s a problem evidenced by journeyman Brandon Weeden’s status as backup, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Date: Saturday, January 7

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, TX

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Mobile: NFL Mobile from Verizon

Whoever can be the most efficient between Osweiler and Cook will probably decide what should be a tight affair. Expect a noted QB enthusiast like Gruden to provide some entertaining critiques of both passers.

The nod should go to the Texans, who own the more dominant defense, even though Mack and Irvin can be game-changers.

