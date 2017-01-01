Raiders at Broncos live stream: How to watch online

The Denver Broncos will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday afternoon in Week 17. Here is how to watch this AFC West rivalry game online.

Week 17 of the 2016 NFL season will be under way on Sunday, Jan. 1. One of the late afternoon kickoffs will be between AFC West rivals in the Oakland Raiders (12-3) and the Denver Broncos (8-7).

Kickoff from Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium will be at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. CBS will have the AFC telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Oakland has qualified for the AFC Playoffs for the first time since the 2002 NFL season. The Raiders will be either the No. 1, the No. 2, or the No. 5 seed in the 2016 AFC Playoffs depending on how the Week 17 slate shakes out. A win guarantees the Raiders a first-round bye and an AFC West division crown.

Denver has been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. The Broncos will not have an opportunity to defend their Super Bowl 50 championship in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. Denver can finish no worse than 8-8 and could get to 9-7 with a home win against rival Oakland.

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, Denver will be laying 1.5 points to visiting Oakland on Sunday afternoon. The associated moneylines in this AFC West rivalry game are Denver -125 and Oakland +105. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 40.5 points.

Oakland still has something to play for in this game. The Raiders want that first-round bye and could be the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a New England Patriots loss to the Miami Dolphins. The problem is that starting quarterback Derek Carr is out with a broken leg and Matt McGloin will have to start in his place against the vaunted Denver pass rush.

This article originally appeared on