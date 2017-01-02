Raider Nation Has Spoken: They Want Connor Cook To Start

Raider Nation has spoken, and an overwhelming majority of the fanbase wants Connor Cook to be named the starter in the Wild Card matchup with the Houston Texans.

When Derek Carr went down with a leg injury in Week 16, the collective air was sucked out of Raider Nation. A team on the verge of 12-3 and a potentially deep playoff run suddenly and seemingly had all of that hope ripped away. But heading into Week 17, many of the fans started to talk themselves into Matt McGloin, and now after the game, the majority of Raider Nation wants to see Connor Cook start the playoff game.

That’s quite the turn of events over the course of just two weeks. But football is a results-based business, and if someone can’t cut it, it’s very simply “on to the next one”. As cold-hearted as that may sound, it’s 100 percent true. And Matt McGloin is a perfect example of that.

In a poll posted on our Twitter page asking which quarterback the fans wanted to see start against Houston, Raider Nation voted in overwhelming favor of Connor Cook.

To be exact, there were 1,672 votes, and 88 percent of those votes were in favor of Cook.

Jack Del Rio might be on the same side of the coin, as he was noncommittal about McGloin being the starter, even if healthy.

So Raider Nation might get their wish, and Connor Cook could make his first NFL start in the playoffs. Oh, and he’d be the first player ever to do that.

