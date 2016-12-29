Quinton Dunbar Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms

The Washington Redskins seem likely to be without one of their defensive backs this week. Quinton Dunbar is still in concussion protocol and may not play in Week 17.

One of the pleasant surprises of the Washington Redskins defense this year has been the performance of Quinton Dunbar. The young defensive back has developed into a solid depth corner, and has put together some strong performances this season. Unfortunately, the Redskins may end up without Dunbar for a second consecutive week as he remains in concussion protocol. The news broke on Thursday via the Redskins Twitter.

Missing Dunbar could negatively affect the Redskins down the road, but against the New York Giants, they should be in decent shape.

Though the Giants are planning on playing their starters for a portion of the Week 17 contest, it remains unclear if they will play the entire game. Coach Ben McAdoo would be smart to play his top offensive guys for about a quarter or a half, since the Giants are cemented in as the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Because of this, the Redskins cornerback depth will be more impactful.

Once again, it seems likely that Greg Toler would get most of the reps that Dunbar would normally get. He played on over 80 percent of the snaps last week and was spelled occasionally by Kendall Fuller. The duo should be able to get the job done. They could have issues against Giants rookie slot man Sterling Shepard, but hopefully he will not be in long enough to have a major impact.

At the end of the day, Dunbar will be missed, but the team needs him healthy for the potential playoff game. Dunbar is capable of putting together some really strong games, and he definitely has upside moving forward.

