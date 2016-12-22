QB Ryan looks to put up big numbers against Panthers again

ATLANTA (9-5) at CAROLINA (6-8)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Falcons by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Atlanta 9-5, Carolina 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD -Falcons lead series 26-17

LAST MEETING -Falcons beat Panthers 48-33, Oct. 2

LAST WEEK – Falcons beat 49ers 41-13; Panthers beat Redskins 26-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Falcons No. 8, Panthers No. 21

FALCONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (8), PASS (3).

FALCONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (15), PASS (30).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (19).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES -Falcons can clinch NFC South with win and Tampa Bay loss or tie. … QB Matt Ryan threw for 503 yards and four TDs in last meeting vs. Panthers. … Ryan has 17 TD passes and three INTs in past seven road games. … Ryan leads NFL with 114.8 QB rating and is third in yards passing (4,336). … RB Devonta Freeman needs 70 yards rushing to eclipse 1,000 for season. Freeman had 139 yards and three TDs rushing last week vs. 49ers. … WR Julio Jones leads NFL with 1,253 yards receiving. Jones has 76 receptions for 1,256 yards receiving and five TDs in last 10 games against NFC South foes. … WR Taylor Gabriel has five TD receptions in past five games. … LB Vic Beasley Jr. ranks first in NFL with 14 1-2 sacks and six forced fumbles. … Beasley has five sacks and two forced fumbles in past two road games. … Rookie LB Deion Jones has forced fumble and 33-yard interception return for TD in past two games. …. CB Robert Alford had two INTs against Panthers in last meeting. .. S Keanu Neal leads rookies with 97 tackles. … Panthers QB Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes vs. Redskins after completing less than 50 percent of passes in previous four games. … Newton has 1,093 yards passing and 10 TDs in past four home games. … Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has four TDs rushing in last four home games. … WR Ted Ginn Jr. has four TD catches in last five games. … Greg Olsen needs 8 yards receiving to become first NFL TE with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. … Since 2014, Olsen leads NFL tight ends in receptions (232) and yards receiving (3,104). … Panthers tied for NFL lead in sacks (40) with Denver. … DT Kawann Short has five sacks and two forced fumbles in last three games vs. Atlanta. … LB Luke Kuechly has missed last four games with concussion. … S Kurt Coleman has 14 interceptions since 2015, most in NFC. … Panthers coach Ron Rivera is 5-6 vs. Falcons. … Panthers are 12-3 in last 15 home games. Fantasy Tip: Julio Jones had 300 yards receiving in last meeting against Panthers.

