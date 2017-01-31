Purple People Podcast #237: Teddy B’s Knees – A Minnesota Vikings podcast

The Purple People Podcast is back to discuss the Minnesota Vikings news and rumors, including Teddy Bridgewater’s knees and the value of Marcus Sherels.

Welcome to the Purple People Podcast – a podcast about the Minnesota Vikings – for the week of January 30th, 2017 as hosted by Kyle West, Adam Carlson and Kyle Smith!

In this week’s episode of THE PURPLE PEOPLE PODCAST we discuss all things related to the Minnesota Vikings, including Teddy Bridgewater’s status for 2017, just how fast Cordarrelle Patterson is, the rumors of George Stewart leaving to the Chargers, the value of Marcus Sherels going forward and more!

