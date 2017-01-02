Purple People Podcast #233: Gnarls Barkley – A Vikings podcast

Week 17 is over and so is the Minnesota Vikings season. The Purple People Podcast are here talk about the game against the Bears and much, much more!

Welcome to the Purple People Podcast for the week of November 1, 2017 as hosted by Kyle West, Adam Carlson and Kyle Smith to discuss Minnesota Vikings football.

This week, guys from the podcast discuss the Vikings week 17 game against the Chicago Bears as well as the news and information surrounding the team this week.

Here is this week’s show, as shared on the official Purple People Podcast YouTube account:

You can also join in the LIVE recordings by chatting with us on YouTube. Just head over to the Purple People Podcast YouTube account and hit SUBSCRIBE! If you subscribe, you’ll receive notifications when we schedule a live show as well as post new videos or add other content.

Join the active discussions on our official Purple People Podcast Facebook page:

http://www.facebook.com/PurplePeoplePodcast

Or Vikings fans can give the Purple People Podcast and the hosts of the show a follow on Twitter and chat with us anytime at:

@PurplePeoplePod (Official Page)

@InhumanWitch (Kyle West)

@MNVikingZombie (Adam Carlson)

@purpleskoldier (Kyle Smith)

This article originally appeared on