Protesters climb to rafters, unveil banner during Bears-Vikings game

Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game didn’t have any playoff implications, but fans at U.S. Bank Stadium were treated to a bit of an odd sideshow.

During the second quarter, two protesters – one wearing a Vikings Brett Favre jersey – climbed into the rafters and then rappelled to unveil a banner.

Police were in slow pursuit …

Police going up to get them now. I'm told they're protesting something. No confirmation though. But they're not supposed to be there pic.twitter.com/0u50bs4gzL — EvanFitzgerald Fox32 (@EvanWFitzgerald) January 1, 2017

And the protesters finally made their Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline point:

2017 is the year of resistance. Divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline: https://t.co/UPaMZRccwk #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/W9ttAfGlpU — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 1, 2017

On the field, the Vikings took a 24-10 lead into the half in an effort to finish the season at 8-8 after a 5-0 start to the season. As of halftime, police were waiting out the protesters. Seats were cleared out below them, but the game was never interrupted.

During the second half, the protesters finally surrendered to police.