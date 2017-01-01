Protesters climb to rafters, unveil banner during Bears-Vikings game
Sunday’s Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game didn’t have any playoff implications, but fans at U.S. Bank Stadium were treated to a bit of an odd sideshow.
During the second quarter, two protesters – one wearing a Vikings Brett Favre jersey – climbed into the rafters and then rappelled to unveil a banner.
Way more interesting than what's happening on the field #bears @foxkickoff pic.twitter.com/6xpTtoQBsO
— EvanFitzgerald Fox32 (@EvanWFitzgerald) January 1, 2017
Police were in slow pursuit …
Police going up to get them now. I'm told they're protesting something. No confirmation though. But they're not supposed to be there pic.twitter.com/0u50bs4gzL
— EvanFitzgerald Fox32 (@EvanWFitzgerald) January 1, 2017
And the protesters finally made their Anti-Dakota Access Pipeline point:
2017 is the year of resistance. Divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline: https://t.co/UPaMZRccwk #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/W9ttAfGlpU
— People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 1, 2017
On the field, the Vikings took a 24-10 lead into the half in an effort to finish the season at 8-8 after a 5-0 start to the season. As of halftime, police were waiting out the protesters. Seats were cleared out below them, but the game was never interrupted.