Prosecutor argues that Aaron Hernandez’s tattoos are murder confession

A Suffolk County prosecutor claimed Tuesday that two tattoos of guns on Aaron Hernandez’s body are evidence that he is guilty in a double murder, the Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez, who is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is set to go on trial for the 2012 killing of two men in Boston and the 2013 shooting of a witness in Florida. The prosecutor, Suffolk first assistant district attorney Patrick M. Haggan, was speaking at a pretrial hearing.

Haggan says Hernandez got two tattoos from an artist in California in the spring of 2013.

From the Globe:

One image showed a revolver loaded with five bullets, which allegedly represents the five shots fired at the scene where de Abreu and Furtado were shot to death, Haggan said. The phrase, “god forgives,” was tattooed nearby but written backward so it could be read in a mirror. Authorities allege Hernandez used a .38-caliber revolver to murder the two men. The tattoo artist also drew a semi-automatic handgun and a spent shell casing and a puff of smoke, Haggan said. The image, the prosecutor said, precisely matches what happened to Bradley, who was shot once by a semiautomatic handgun. A single spent shell casing was recovered by Florida authorities at the scene.

Last week, a man who survived the 2012 drive-by shooting in Boston identified Hernandez as the shooter at the pretrial hearing.

