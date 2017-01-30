Projected Offseason Moves for Carolina – Part 2 of 2

The Carolina Panthers have multiple steps to take for a successful offseason and this is how I would tackle each of them…

For the Carolina Panthers and any NFL franchise the job of an NFL General Manager is one of the rarest and most difficult titles to obtain. It’s hard enough getting a personnel position within a professional organization but to then work your way into one of the 32 jobs in existence takes a special kind of talent.

With the job comes plenty of criticism. From fans to media, NFL GM’s get criticized no matter what moves they make. When they work out they’re geniuses and when they don’t they get canned for the next best thing.

Panthers’ general manager Dave Gettleman has been on both ends of the spectrum in his four years in Carolina.

Never averse to making the bold move (i.e. cutting Steve Smith, DeAngelo Williams and Josh Norman), Gettleman has seen plenty of success as he’s transitioned the team into a more youthful group. He even won NFL Executive of the Year in 2015 from both Sporting News and Sports Illustrated. But at the same time, some of the moves have backfired of late and caused some questions to arise.

This offseason will be a big one for Gettleman in Carolina as he looks to get the team back on track after a disappointing 2016 campaign. With plenty of decisions to make from free agency to the draft, the Panthers GM has his work cut out for him.

If I were him though, this is who I would target in free agency and my short list for picks at number eight in the NFL draft…

Jason Pierre-Paul – DE

Even with re-signing multiple defensive ends, Carolina needs a more consistent stud at the position. Insert Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants’ defensive star was back at it after a down year in 2015 as he notched seven sacks and three forced fumbles while only playing in 12 games. He’s still just 28-years-old and would give Carolina the three-down end they’ve been lacking. The Giants could easily let Pierre-Paul walk this offseason and even though he’d be the top pass rusher on the market, the Panthers should break the bank to sign him.

Kendall Wright – WR

Prior to the 2016 season Carolina was thought to have an exciting group of wide receivers. One year later, they’re in need of a spark and one perfect candidate to provide that would be Kendall Wright. His time with the Titans has been a rollercoaster ride with some promising highs and curious lows. Wright has proven to be a valuable pass catcher from the slot – a position at which Carolina desperately needs help while giving Cam Newton the possession receiver he needs.

Vernon Davis – TE

This move is dependent on a lot of things but adding a legitimate receiving threat at tight end is a must for the Panthers. Vernon Davis isn’t the go-to, big play threat he used to be but would still help the offense tremendously by giving Newton another reliable threat at tight end alongside Greg Olsen. Likely at a bargain of a price.

Will Beatty – OL

Carolina needs to add to their offensive line one way or another, whether it’s with starting options or depth and Will Beatty would be both. After a promising few years as the Giants’ blindside protector, Beatty was hit with injuries and returned as a backup last year. As a free agent, he would come at a reasonable price while giving the Panthers a solid backup with enough experience and promise to possibly start at some point.

First Round Options:

All things considered through the re-signing of players and free agency, these four individuals should be the Panthers top options at pick number eight.

Jamal Adams – SS

The Panthers need help in the secondary even with the promise of corners James Bradberry and

Daryl Worley. Kurt Coleman proved once again to be a valuable and versatile leader but next to him the Panthers need to find another starter and if he falls to them, the pick needs to be LSU’s Jamal Adams. Throughout his college career, Adams has been touted as an eventual top pick. He has the decisiveness to diagnose plays with ease and the speed to execute perfectly, similarly to Panthers’ linebacker Luke Kuechly. At this point, the odds of him being around at eight are slim but if he slips by he’d be a perfect addition to Carolina’s defensive backfield.

Malik Hooker – FS

The other top safety and one of the other top overall players in this draft is Malik Hooker out of Ohio State. A different type of player than Adams, Hooker is every bit as much of a playmaker with exceptional ball skills. The Ohio State product is different in that he’s a free safety which would allow Coleman to move back to his more natural strong safety position. Being one of the top prospects, Hooker also isn’t likely to be available at eight but would be just as great a pick if that changes by April’s draft.

Leonard Fournette – RB

The time has come for Carolina to find Jonathan Stewart’s successor and they could take advantage of a generational talent like Leonard Fournette to do just that. The LSU back has been hailed as one of the best prospects at his position since Adrian Peterson and would immediately step in and provide the team with a lethal one-two punch at running back. It’s obvious that the Panthers’ offense needs a spark and getting a young, workhorse back to work alongside Newton would be a major boost.

O.J. Howard – TE

Fournette and the safeties are the three most popular options at eight for Carolina but one not getting as much attention is Alabama tight end O.J. Howard. The unsung threat of the Crimson Tide’s offense for the last few years is seen as far and away the top player at his position and one certainly worthy of a top 10 selection.

He’s fast, smart, has terrific hands and would pair with Olsen to provide the Panthers a truly elite tight end tandem. Howard would also play the role of successor providing a consistent option at the position for Newton.

