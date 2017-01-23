Pro Bowl to Melvin Gordon: You’re in!

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon’s 2016 season was cut short due to injury. He was just three yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. Although he was not cleared to play in the Chargers’ season finale, Gordon is healthy enough to play and now replaces Le’Veon Bell in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back suffered a groin injury during yesterday’s AFC Championship game. As a result, Bell’s Pro Bowl spot has been extended to the Chargers’ Gordon, who finished the season with 997 rushing yards, 14 total TDs (12 rushing) and 419 receiving yards on 41 receptions.

Gordon finished his 2015 rookie season with 641 rushing yards, including a 3.5 yards-per-carry average, showing that his sophomore season was no fluke. He made a big impact in 2016 despite playing behind the second-worst offensive line in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. Gordon will join fellow Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward in the Pro Bowl.

Pro Bowl Schedule

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 in Orlando, FL. The game will be shown on ESPN.

Congratulations to Melvin Gordon, his family and to the L.A. Chargers.

