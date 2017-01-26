Pro Bowl Skills Showdown 2017: Events list

The NFL is adding a few new wrinkles to the Pro Bowl this year, with one huge one being the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.

As most NFL fans turn their attention to the Super Bowl that will be played in a little under two weeks, the league is making sure that the Pro Bowl is not glanced over this week. While the game has turned into a joke in recent years, with players not participating, or not trying if they do show up, the NFL is adding some new wrinkles to the festivities. One of those changes is the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, which will feature four exciting events that will add some fun to the festivities this week.

The first of the four new events is Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, which will include players from the two conferences battling it out in a game of dodgeball. Denver Broncos defensive stars Von Miller and Chris Harris will be joined by T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs, Geno Atkins of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Joe Thomas of the Cleveland Browns for the AFC. The NFC team will feature Dallas Cowboys rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. The two rookies will be joined by Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants, Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals, Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panther, and Gerald McCoy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second event with be a Power Relay Challenge, which will feature four players from each of the two conferences. The two teams will battle it out in a timed relay race. In the Precision Passing event, two players on each team will battle it out to see who can hit moving targets of all shapes and sizes. The final event will be a Best Hands competition, where a quarterback and wide receiver duo will try to connect on as many pass attempts as possible before the time runs out.

Both teams will have two legendary captains, who will guide their team to victory. For the AFC, Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis will lead the way, and the for the NFC, it will be Charles Woodson and Tony Gonzalez. All four players have been to their fair share of Pro Bowl, and it should be quite a fun night for all of the participants of the events, as well as the fans. The event will take place inside ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, and will be produced by A. Smith and Co. Productions, which produces American Ninja Warrior.

This article originally appeared on