Pro Bowl 2017: TV, radio info, rosters

The Cleveland Browns will be represented by just left tackle Joe Thomas in tonight’s Pro Bowl. Here is how to watch the gave if you so choose.

The annual Pro Bowl will be contested this evening in Orlando, Fla.

Don’t worry if the game escaped your attention because you are not alone in ignoring what has become one of pro sport’s most meaningless all star games. Last year’s game drew a 5.0 overnight rating – one of the lowest in the game’s televised history – but still better than what the NBA pulls in for its all star game.

The Cleveland Browns will be represented by left tackle Joe Thomas, who was honored for the 10th consecutive year, breaking the franchise record of nine Pro Bowls that he had shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Lou Groza.

Thomas also becomes just the fifth player in NFL history to reach the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons, joining former Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Merlin Olden (14), Dallas Cowboy defensive back Mel Renfro (10), Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders (10) and New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor (10).

Cleveland cornerback Joe Haden was selected as an alternate, but will not participate.

The game may not be much to look at, which probably makes it appropriate that the uniforms are pretty basic as well:

The new Pro Bowl jerseys. pic.twitter.com/hn8QELUXoD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) December 24, 2016

Of course, they could always be worse (plus it gives us a chance to show a photo of Leroy Hoard, who made his lone Pro Bowl following the 1994 season):

The Pro Bowl's silly season began with this uniform, which was worn from 1995-1997. pic.twitter.com/0vD2sxS2VD — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 25, 2016

In an event, if you are so inclined, here is how you can watch or listen to tonight’s game, along with a link to the ever-evolving rosters:

Who: AFC vs. NFC

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Where: Orlando, Fla.

Stadium: Camping World Stadium

Time: 8 p.m.

Coaches: Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and his staff, “assisted” by Jerome Bettis and Ray Lewis (AFC), Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett and his staff, “assisted” by Tony Gonzalez and Charles Woodson (NFC)

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

