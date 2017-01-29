Pro Bowl 2017 live stream: Watch online

Here’s the information you need to watch the Pro Bowl 2017.

The Pro Bowl 2017 will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28. It’s the NFL’s All-Star game. Because of this, most of the biggest stars in football (excluding Falcons, Patriots, and injured players) will be there. If you want to see Drew Brees throw a pass to Odell Beckham Jr., the Pro Bowl is likely going to be your best chance. It’s a rare opportunity to see the best players play with each other. While fans can see them play against each other at least once every four years, seeing them play on the same team is quite different.

ESPN will broadcast the game starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. After several years of playing around with the format of selecting teams, the NFL is returning the Pro Bowl to being conference vs. conference. It will be a perfect way to end a fun week for the players and for the fans.

Even without Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, it should be a very fun event. Andy Dalton is replacing Brady while Brees will be replacing the Atlanta Falcons quarterback. Aaron Rodgers will not be playing, but this opens up a spot for Washington Redskins star quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The NFC will feature a number of Cowboys, including quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receiver Dez Bryant. Meanwhile, the AFC will feature six Denver Broncos and five Baltimore Ravens.

Date: Jan. 28

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Orlando, Florida

Venue: Orlando Citrus Bowl

Television: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Even with many stars out, most of the NFL’s biggest stars are still in the game. The injury replacements give football fans a chance to get introduced to players who they might not get to see all the time. It also gives the players a well-deserved chance to have some fun with their peers and with fans.

