Pro Bowl 2017: Full AFC, NFC Rosters and Alternates
Taking a look at the full 2017 Pro Bowl rosters and the alternates for each conference.
On Tuesday, the rosters for the 2017 Pro Bowl were revealed for both the NFC and AFC. While there are far more selections (and often different selections) for the All-Pro teams later on, a look at the Pro Bowl rosters often gives a general sense of the league. You see which teams have shined and which players have become popular for the fan-vote.
For instance, the Oakland Raiders led all teams with seven selections for January’s pseudo-All Star Game. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys may have been slighted a bit in the NFC, only receiving five selections despite their fantastic success. In terms of curiosities and snubs, though, there are plenty.
After all, the Detroit Lions are—for now—still in control of the NFC North and have been quite good this season. Yet they have no starters in the Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, the Browns have Pro Bowler in Joe Thomas. Yeah, I’m not sure how that works out anyway.
We always see a lot of guys drop out, though, for health concerns, playing in the Super Bowl and other reasons. As such, the alternates for the Pro Bowl are also extremely relevant. With that in mind, we’ll also take a look at the known alternates as of Thursday.
Here’s a look at the 2017 Pro Bowl rosters and known alternates, starting with the AFC:
AFC
Starters
Quarterbacks: Tom Brady – Patriots; Derek Carr – Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger – Steelers
Running Backs: Le’Veon Bell – Steelers; DeMarco Murray – Titans; LeSean McCoy – Bills
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk – Ravens
Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown – Steelers; Amari Cooper – Raiders; A.J. Green – Bengals; T.Y. Hilton – Colts
Tight Ends: Travis Kelce – Chiefs; Delanie Walker – Titans
Offensive Tackles: Joe Thomas – Browns; Donald Penn – Raiders; Taylor Lewan – Titans
Offensive Guards: Marshal Yands – Ravens; Kelechi Osemele – Raiders; David DeCastro – Steelers
Centers: Rodney Hudson – Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey – Steelers
Defensive Ends: Khalil Mack – Raiders; Cameron Wake – Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney – Texans
Defensive Tackles: Geno Atkins – Bengals; Ndamukong Suh – Dolphins; Jurrell Casey – Titans
Outside Linebackers: Von Miller – Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander – Bills; Brian Orakpo – Titans
Middle Linebackers: Don’t’a Hightower – Patriots; C.J. Mosley – Ravens
Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters – Chiefs; Aqib Talib – Broncos; Casey Hayward – Chargers; Chris Harris – Broncos
Free Safeties: Devin McCourty – Patriots; Reggie Nelson – Raiders
Strong Safety: Eric Berry – Chiefs
Kicker: Justin Tucker – Ravens
Punter: Pat McAfee – Colts
Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill – Chiefs
Special Teams: Matthew Slater – Patriots
Alternates (Known as of now)
Quarterbacks: Philip Rivers – Chargers; Marcus Mariota – Titans
Running Backs: Melvin Gordon – Chargers; Latavius Murray – Raiders
Fullbacks: Jamize Olawale – Raiders; Jalston Fowler – Titans
Wide Receivers: Emmanuel Sanders – Broncos; Demaryius Thomas – Broncos; Michael Crabtree – Raiders
Tight Ends: Dennis Pitta – Ravens; Antonio Gates – Chargers
Offensive Tackle: Jack Conklin – Titans
Offensive Guard: Gabe Jackson – Raiders
Center: Matt Paradis – Broncos
Defensive Ends: Leonard Williams – Jets; Derek Wolfe – Broncos; Joey Bosa – Chargers
Defensive Tackles: Sheldon Richardson – Jets; Brandon Williams – Ravens
Outside Linebacker: Terrell Suggs – Ravens
Cornerback: Joe Haden – Browns
Free Safety: Darian Stewart – Broncos
Strong Safeties: T.J. Ward – Broncos; Eric Weddle – Ravens
Kicker: Sebastian Janikowski – Raiders
Punter: Marquette King – Raiders
Return Specialist: Jalen Richard – Raiders
NFC
Starters
Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan – Falcons; Aaron Rodgers – Packers; Dak Prescott – Cowboys
Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliott – Cowboys; David Johnson – Cardinals; Devonta Freeman – Falcons
Fullback: Mike Tolbert – Panthers
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones – Falcons; Odell Beckham Jr. – Giants; Mike Evans – Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald – Cardinals
Tight Ends: Greg Olsen – Panthers; Jordan Reed – Redskins
Offensive Tackles: Tyron Smith – Cowboys; Trent Williams – Redskins; Jason Peters – Eagles
Offensive Guards: Zack Martin – Cowboys; Brandon Scherff – Redskins; T.J. Lang – Packers
Centers: Travis Frederick – Cowboys; Alex Mack – Falcons
Defensive Ends: Everson Griffen – Vikings; Cliff Avril – Seahawks; Michael Bennett – Seahawks
Defensive Tackles: Aaron Donald – Rams; Gerald McCoy – Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox – Eagles
Outside Linebackers: Vic Beasley – Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan – Redskins; Thomas Davis – Panthers
Middle Linebackers: Bobby Wagner – Seahawks; Luke Kuechly – Panthers
Cornerbacks: Janoris Jenkins – Giants; Patrick Peterson – Cardinals; Richard Sherman – Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes – Vikings
Free Safeties: Harrison Smith – Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Packers
Strong Safety: Landon Collins – Giants
Kicker: Matt Bryant – Falcons
Punter: Johnny Hekker – Rams
Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson – Vikings
Special Teams: Dwayne Harris – Giants
Alternates (Known as of now)
Quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins – Redskins; Matthew Stafford – Lions; Russell Wilson – Seahawks
Fullback: Aaron Ripkowski – Packers
Wide Receivers: Doug Baldwin – Seahwks; Jordy Nelson – Packers; Davante Adams – Packers
Tight End: Jimmy Graham – Seahawks
Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari – Packers
Offensive Guard: Mike Iupati – Cardinals
Centers: Justin Britt – Seahawks; Jason Kelce – Eagles
Defensive End: Brandon Graham – Eagles
Defensive Tackles: Mike Daniels – Packers; Calais Campbell – Cardinals
Outside Linebackers: Lavonte David – Buccaneers; Chandler Jones – Cardinals
Middle Linebackers: K.J. Wright – Seahawks; Kwon Alexander – Buccaneers
Cornerbacks: Josh Norman – Redskins; Darius Slay – Lions; Marcus Cooper – Cardinals; Brent Grimes – Buccaneers
Free Safety: Rodney McLeod – Eagles
Strong Safety: Kam Chancellor – Seahawks
Kickers: Matt Prater – Lions; Steven Hauschka – Seahawks
Punters: Sam Martin – Lions; Bryan Anger – Buccaneers
Return Specialists: Darren Sproles – Eagles; Jamison Crowder – Redskins; Tyler Lockett – Seahawks
Special Teamers: Justin Bethel – Cardinals; Chris Maragos – Eagles
Again, these are only the known alternates as announce by teams or various reports. There are certainly more and, more than likely, we’ll see a lot of them in Orlando. After all, the turnout for the Pro Bowl isn’t exactly close to 100 percent.
However, with the move to Orlando this year and with the addition of new events, this year could be a bit different. We’ll have to wait and see, though, as to how things turn out as we get close and as the playoffs take their toll. The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.
