Pro Bowl 2017: Full AFC, NFC Rosters and Alternates

Taking a look at the full 2017 Pro Bowl rosters and the alternates for each conference.

On Tuesday, the rosters for the 2017 Pro Bowl were revealed for both the NFC and AFC. While there are far more selections (and often different selections) for the All-Pro teams later on, a look at the Pro Bowl rosters often gives a general sense of the league. You see which teams have shined and which players have become popular for the fan-vote.

For instance, the Oakland Raiders led all teams with seven selections for January’s pseudo-All Star Game. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys may have been slighted a bit in the NFC, only receiving five selections despite their fantastic success. In terms of curiosities and snubs, though, there are plenty.

After all, the Detroit Lions are—for now—still in control of the NFC North and have been quite good this season. Yet they have no starters in the Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, the Browns have Pro Bowler in Joe Thomas. Yeah, I’m not sure how that works out anyway.

We always see a lot of guys drop out, though, for health concerns, playing in the Super Bowl and other reasons. As such, the alternates for the Pro Bowl are also extremely relevant. With that in mind, we’ll also take a look at the known alternates as of Thursday.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Pro Bowl rosters and known alternates, starting with the AFC:

AFC

Starters

Quarterbacks: Tom Brady – Patriots; Derek Carr – Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger – Steelers

Running Backs: Le’Veon Bell – Steelers; DeMarco Murray – Titans; LeSean McCoy – Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk – Ravens

Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown – Steelers; Amari Cooper – Raiders; A.J. Green – Bengals; T.Y. Hilton – Colts

Tight Ends: Travis Kelce – Chiefs; Delanie Walker – Titans

Offensive Tackles: Joe Thomas – Browns; Donald Penn – Raiders; Taylor Lewan – Titans

Offensive Guards: Marshal Yands – Ravens; Kelechi Osemele – Raiders; David DeCastro – Steelers

Centers: Rodney Hudson – Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey – Steelers

Defensive Ends: Khalil Mack – Raiders; Cameron Wake – Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney – Texans

Defensive Tackles: Geno Atkins – Bengals; Ndamukong Suh – Dolphins; Jurrell Casey – Titans

Outside Linebackers: Von Miller – Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander – Bills; Brian Orakpo – Titans

Middle Linebackers: Don’t’a Hightower – Patriots; C.J. Mosley – Ravens

Cornerbacks: Marcus Peters – Chiefs; Aqib Talib – Broncos; Casey Hayward – Chargers; Chris Harris – Broncos

Free Safeties: Devin McCourty – Patriots; Reggie Nelson – Raiders

Strong Safety: Eric Berry – Chiefs

Kicker: Justin Tucker – Ravens

Punter: Pat McAfee – Colts

Return Specialist: Tyreek Hill – Chiefs

Special Teams: Matthew Slater – Patriots

Alternates (Known as of now)

Quarterbacks: Philip Rivers – Chargers; Marcus Mariota – Titans

Running Backs: Melvin Gordon – Chargers; Latavius Murray – Raiders

Fullbacks: Jamize Olawale – Raiders; Jalston Fowler – Titans

Wide Receivers: Emmanuel Sanders – Broncos; Demaryius Thomas – Broncos; Michael Crabtree – Raiders

Tight Ends: Dennis Pitta – Ravens; Antonio Gates – Chargers

Offensive Tackle: Jack Conklin – Titans

Offensive Guard: Gabe Jackson – Raiders

Center: Matt Paradis – Broncos

Defensive Ends: Leonard Williams – Jets; Derek Wolfe – Broncos; Joey Bosa – Chargers

Defensive Tackles: Sheldon Richardson – Jets; Brandon Williams – Ravens

Outside Linebacker: Terrell Suggs – Ravens

Cornerback: Joe Haden – Browns

Free Safety: Darian Stewart – Broncos

Strong Safeties: T.J. Ward – Broncos; Eric Weddle – Ravens

Kicker: Sebastian Janikowski – Raiders

Punter: Marquette King – Raiders

Return Specialist: Jalen Richard – Raiders

NFC

Starters

Quarterbacks: Matt Ryan – Falcons; Aaron Rodgers – Packers; Dak Prescott – Cowboys

Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliott – Cowboys; David Johnson – Cardinals; Devonta Freeman – Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert – Panthers

Wide Receivers: Julio Jones – Falcons; Odell Beckham Jr. – Giants; Mike Evans – Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald – Cardinals

Tight Ends: Greg Olsen – Panthers; Jordan Reed – Redskins

Offensive Tackles: Tyron Smith – Cowboys; Trent Williams – Redskins; Jason Peters – Eagles

Offensive Guards: Zack Martin – Cowboys; Brandon Scherff – Redskins; T.J. Lang – Packers

Centers: Travis Frederick – Cowboys; Alex Mack – Falcons

Defensive Ends: Everson Griffen – Vikings; Cliff Avril – Seahawks; Michael Bennett – Seahawks

Defensive Tackles: Aaron Donald – Rams; Gerald McCoy – Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox – Eagles

Outside Linebackers: Vic Beasley – Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan – Redskins; Thomas Davis – Panthers

Middle Linebackers: Bobby Wagner – Seahawks; Luke Kuechly – Panthers

Cornerbacks: Janoris Jenkins – Giants; Patrick Peterson – Cardinals; Richard Sherman – Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes – Vikings

Free Safeties: Harrison Smith – Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix – Packers

Strong Safety: Landon Collins – Giants

Kicker: Matt Bryant – Falcons

Punter: Johnny Hekker – Rams

Return Specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson – Vikings

Special Teams: Dwayne Harris – Giants

Alternates (Known as of now)

Quarterbacks: Kirk Cousins – Redskins; Matthew Stafford – Lions; Russell Wilson – Seahawks

Fullback: Aaron Ripkowski – Packers

Wide Receivers: Doug Baldwin – Seahwks; Jordy Nelson – Packers; Davante Adams – Packers

Tight End: Jimmy Graham – Seahawks

Offensive Tackle: David Bakhtiari – Packers

Offensive Guard: Mike Iupati – Cardinals

Centers: Justin Britt – Seahawks; Jason Kelce – Eagles

Defensive End: Brandon Graham – Eagles

Defensive Tackles: Mike Daniels – Packers; Calais Campbell – Cardinals

Outside Linebackers: Lavonte David – Buccaneers; Chandler Jones – Cardinals

Middle Linebackers: K.J. Wright – Seahawks; Kwon Alexander – Buccaneers

Cornerbacks: Josh Norman – Redskins; Darius Slay – Lions; Marcus Cooper – Cardinals; Brent Grimes – Buccaneers

Free Safety: Rodney McLeod – Eagles

Strong Safety: Kam Chancellor – Seahawks

Kickers: Matt Prater – Lions; Steven Hauschka – Seahawks

Punters: Sam Martin – Lions; Bryan Anger – Buccaneers

Return Specialists: Darren Sproles – Eagles; Jamison Crowder – Redskins; Tyler Lockett – Seahawks

Special Teamers: Justin Bethel – Cardinals; Chris Maragos – Eagles

Again, these are only the known alternates as announce by teams or various reports. There are certainly more and, more than likely, we’ll see a lot of them in Orlando. After all, the turnout for the Pro Bowl isn’t exactly close to 100 percent.

However, with the move to Orlando this year and with the addition of new events, this year could be a bit different. We’ll have to wait and see, though, as to how things turn out as we get close and as the playoffs take their toll. The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 29 with kickoff at 8 p.m. ET from Camping World Stadium.

