Previewing The Washington Redskins vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 16

The Washington Redskins absolutely have to win in Week 16 to keep their slim chances of making the playoffs alive. To do that, they will have to get through the Chicago Bears.

When the Washington Redskins fell to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, the Redskins chances of making the playoffs were grim. They had fallen from seventh in the postseason race to eighth, and they were behind two teams that had a chance of making it as the six seed. However, their path to the playoffs is actually not as bad as it seems, but they first need to get a win in Chicago to have any chance of playing in January.

The Bears are in the midst of a terrible season, as they sport a 3-11 record, but they have been playing better as of late. Their players have showed motivation to keep playing hard, and with a good offseason, they could be a decent team next year.

The game against the Bears will be a more challenging one for the Redskins than initially anticipated. With that in mind, here is an in-depth preview for the Redskins Week 16 matchup.

Redskins Passing Game vs. Bears Defense

Going into this game, you have to imagine that Kirk Cousins is a bit angry about his performance against the Panthers. Cousins put together his worst performance of the season, and failed to throw any touchdowns while committing two turnovers. He is going to want some revenge, and he should have a chance to get some against the Bears.

Though the Bears have actually allowed the sixth fewest passing yards in the league, the team is not quite as good against the pass as they appear. They have some solid personnel, including corner Tracy Porter and safety Adrian Amos, but they probably do not have the talent capable of matching up against the Redskins receivers.

DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon will headline the team’s attack, and I am not sure that the Bears will have anyone capable of keeping pace with Jackson. The team could attempt to play Porter on Jackson, but Porter may not have the speed necessary to keep up with him. Still, that seems like their best option.

Elsewhere, Jamison Crowder could do some damage across the middle of the field. The cornerbacks for the Bears are young, and Crowder is becoming one of the best slot men in the league. Because of this, Cousins could opt to take advantage of the battle and frequently target Crowder. The Redskins need to capitalize with their passing offense, as it is the most consistent part of their team.

Redskins Running Game vs. Bears Defense

The success of the Redskins ground game will depend significantly on one aspect. Will Eddie Goldman play? The star nose tackle for the Bears has played very well this season, but he missed Wednesday’s practice due to an injury. He has missed the last couple of contests due to an ankle injury, and the Bears may not want to risk his long term health.

If he sits out, Rob Kelley could have a bigger day. Kelley was a non-factor against the Panthers last week, notching 8 yards on nine carries, so he has to be hungry for a bigger role. He is a big, bruising back, so if the Bears are missing their physical nose tackle, it would make sense for the Redskins to utilize him a lot.

Of course, it helps that the Bears are allowing 115 rushing yards per game this season. Goldman has missed a lot of time, and that has really hurt the Bears throughout the course of the year. In fact, the Bears are just one spot below the Redskins in total yards allowed per game, though they are allowing less yards per carry.

This could be a determining factor in the contest. If Kelley can get yardage, then the Redskins will have the offensive firepower to compete. If not, then the Bears could render the team one dimensional and have success similar to the Panthers. That would cause major problems for the Redskins and it must be avoided at all costs.

Bears Passing Game vs. Redskins Defense

The rise of Matt Barkley has been pretty shocking to say the least. After having only 300 yards and four interceptions during his three year career, Barkley has been competent for the Bears. He has recorded 1,163 passing yards with a TD/INT rate of 6-to-7. Those numbers are far from spectacular, but the fact is that the Bears have been competitive in each of Barkley’s starts.

On Saturday, Barkley is going to have a chance to take advantage of a beat up secondary that has been having issues of late. The team could be without Quinton Dunbar, who is in concussion protocol, and he has been operating as the team’s primary nickel back in recent weeks. Further complicating matters is the poor play of Bashaud Breeland. The Bears are going to have an opportunity to create mismatches as a result.

It seems likely that Josh Norman will be matched up on Alshon Jeffery, so the top candidates to have success will be Cameron Meredith and Josh Bellamy. Both players have proven to be solid options for the Bears, but I would expect Bellamy to have a bigger day. He has a combination of speed and decent height, and he could see some time in the slot. If he matches up on Kendall Fuller, he should easily torch the rookie.

This battle is going to be decided by the corners opposite of Norman. If they play well, then the Bears offense could sputter through the air. If they do not, then the Bears offense could put up a lot of points and take down the Redskins.

Bears Running Game vs. Redskins Defense

This could end up being a big problem area for the Redskins. For most of the season, the Bears have gotten a terrific effort out of their running backs. In recent weeks, rookie Jordan Howard has seized control of the position and he has been phenomenal.

Over the course of the season, Howard has run the ball 211 times for 1,059 yards and six touchdowns. He has held and average of five yards per carry, and he has been an explosive playmaker. At the same time, he offers strong physical ability and should be able to do some damage against the Redskins.

Last week, the Skins had serious issues in slowing down Jonathan Stewart. They allowed the veteran to run for 132 yards and they just could not stop him at all. Making matters worse, Su’a Cravens and Will Compton are both questionable for Saturday’s game. If both are out again, Martrell Spaight will be forced to start after putting up an abysmal performance on Monday.

Overall, this is the biggest strength of the day for the Bears. If they can establish the run, that will open things up for their offense and it could be a real catalyst for the team.

Score Prediction

Admittedly, I do not have much faith in the Redskins right now. This game feels like a trap game. They are coming off of a humiliating loss, but they have little time to recover. They are also going to be travelling to Chicago and they are far from full strength. Their defense could be a huge weakness, and the Bears offense could capitalize.

If the Redskins are going to disappoint the fans and miss the playoffs, this would be the game to do it in. The team may simply lack the drive to take down the upstart Bears. The Bears have looked very motivated since Barkley came into the lineup, and they are looking for a marquee win. This would be it for them, as they would officially put to bed the playoff hopes for the Redskins. I hate to do this, but I am going to pick the Bears.

Final Score: Bears 30, Redskins 24

