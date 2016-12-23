Preview and Prediction: Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

An in-depth preview of the Oakland Raiders Week 16 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, along with a prediction.

The Oakland Raiders (11-3) will welcome the Indianapolis Colts (7-7) into Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Saturday with their sights set on a division title.

With a win over Indianapolis and a Kansas City Chiefs loss or tie in Week 16, the Raiders will be crowned atop the AFC West and clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Colts, on the other hand, need to steal a win from the Silver and Black to keep their playoff aspirations alive.

With high stakes driving both teams, here’s an in-depth look at what to expect from the Raiders and Colts in this Christmas Eve matchup.

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton to bully Raiders’ Sean Smith

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has quietly climbed ahead of the pack en route to one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, and Raiders cornerbacks Sean Smith and T.J. Carrie are just another piece of the ladder aiding his ascent.

Hilton has hauled in a team-high 82 receptions for 1,248 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games this season. With two games left on the schedule, he’s on pace to eclipse career highs in both receptions and receiving yards.

Additionally, Hilton leads the NFL in plays over 20 yards with 25 and ranks seventh in targets (135). To add perspective, Colts wide receiver is second on the team in plays over 20 yards with seven, and tight end Jack Doyle is second on the team in targets with 63.

After being drafted in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Hilton has earned a single-season grade below 83.1 just once in his five-year career, and his sole slump occurred in his rookie season, per Pro Football Focus. In 2016, he sits as the fifth-ranked wide receiver in the league with an 86.4 overall grade.

Hilton is proving he’s worth every penny after signing a five-year, $65 million contract extension in Aug. 2015. Smith, on the other hand, has yet to earn a single penny of his lucrative contract.

Smith signed a four-year, $38 million contract with the Raiders this offseason, but he has struggled to meet expectations.

The eight-year veteran has lost a step since entering the league as a second-round pick in the 2009 NFL draft, which has allowed small, speedy receivers to pick him apart on inward-cutting routes and verticals down the sideline.

Hilton will do just that if he’s given enough opportunities against Smith in single coverage.

Raiders’ tight ends prone for a big day

Raiders tight ends Mychal Rivera and Clive Walford have had little impact this season in comparison to Oakland’s two star-studded receivers. However, both Rivera and Walford could come up big against the Colts’ defense.

The Colts’ defense ranks 29th in the league in yards allowed to opposing tight ends (979) through 14 games this season, per Pro Football Reference. Indianapolis most recently allowed Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph to bring in eight receptions for 97 yards in Week 15.

Look for Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave to target the mismatch by getting Rivera and Walford more involved in the offense on Saturday.

Tay Train should roll through Colts’ front seven

Raiders running back Latavius Murray has turned it on as of late on the ground, adding balance to the Raiders’ high-powered offense.

Murray has carried the ball 55 times for 266 yards (4.8 YPC) and three touchdowns in Oakland’s last three games. He now leads a Raiders backfield that ranks sixth in the league in rushing yards per game (118.2) and 13th in yards per carry (4.3).

The Colts’ defense, on the other hand, ranks 20th in rushing yards allowed per game (109.6) and 27th in yards allowed per carry (4.5).

Oakland will ride Tay Train early to keep their offense balanced and keep the ball out of the hands of Indianapolis’ high-octane offense.

Raiders’ edge-rushers to feast on Colts’ right tackle Joe Reitz

Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack and outside linebacker Bruce Irvin have picked their teeth with better offensive linemen than the Colts have on their entire roster, let alone who they will start at right tackle on Saturday.

After missing last week’s game with a back injury, Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz will likely pick up his seventh start of the season at right tackle against the Raiders. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited on Wednesday, which bodes well for his return to the field.

However, Reitz’s health is the only thing trending up for the veteran offensive line.

Seeing snaps at both guard and right tackle this season, Reitz ranks 66th among NFL tackles with an overall grade of 42.6, per PFF. Though he has earned a relatively high run blocking grade at 74.1, his poor pass blocking grade (36.9) will cost the Colts’ offense on Saturday.

Mack is the top-ranked edge-rusher on PFF‘s list both overall and in terms of pass rushing, and Irvin is close behind at No. 19 overall. The two have combined for 18 sacks and 10 forced fumbles this season.

Mack and Irvin will take turns bullying Reitz on the right side, which should force Colts quarterback Andrew Luck out of rhythm just enough for the Raiders to come out on top.

Prediction: Oakland Raiders 34; Indianapolis Colts 30

