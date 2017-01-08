Prepare for an annoying week of the Chiefs being ignored

For the next seven days, the Kansas City Chiefs will be ignored, discounted and disrespected. Don’t have any illusions. It doesn’t matter that the Chiefs went 12-4 and secured the second-best record in the AFC. It doesn’t matter that the Chiefs are 10-2 since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular season. It doesn’t matter that the Chiefs are 22-4 in their last 26 games or 23-5 if you count the playoffs.

What matters is that the Chiefs don’t have an exciting QB or RB or stud WR like the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs don’t generally hang a bunch of big plays on teams, unless Tyreek Hill is on the field. The Chiefs don’t have the championship pedigree that the Steelers have. The Chiefs don’t win pretty. Not often, anyway.

So as we head into a week in which the Chiefs are one of four teams left standing in the AFC Playoffs, don’t expect for Andy Reid’s team to get much love. Get ready for analysts pointing out the Chiefs’ flaws on defense and Alex Smith’s inability to throw the deep ball and his poor arm strength. Prepare for stories of Andy Reid’s failure to win it all and of his poor clock management. No panel of experts on ESPN, CBS, Fox or heck, probably even FanSided, will in consensus, pick the Chiefs to beat the Steelers.

Oh sure, they’ll talk about K.C.. They’ll mention Tyreek Hill and the special teams. They’ll point to Travis Kelce and probably Eric Berry. Some analysts will talk about the Chiefs’ formidable pass rush, which at best, has been mediocre with limited play from Justin Houston. They don’t know that, though. They havent been paying attention.

It won’t all be bad. You’ll see one or two expert’s eyes light up as they decide to go against the grain or be the “loan wolf” and pick the Chiefs. They’ll smirk in spite of themselves while their fellow panelists raise their eyebrows and congratulate them on going “outside the box” with their pick.

The Steelers are the box. The Patriots are the box. The Cowboys and Packers are the box.

What I am getting at here is that the Chiefs just aren’t a sexy enough team to get the respect and attention they deserve given their recent run of success. Even if K.C. trounces Pittsburgh by 70 points next weekend, it will still be underdogs against the Patriots and probably whichever team it plays in the Super Bowl should it be fortunate enough to make it that far.

Thus, my advice to you is to not let it bother you. Don’t worry about what the experts say. Don’t stress out over the fact that the Chiefs will be the “other team” for the rest of their playoff run.

You and I know the secret. We know the Chiefs are a tough, gritty, well-coached and talented team. We know the team has been much more explosive during the second half of the season. We know how exciting and dynamic the defense and special teams can be. We know this team is brilliant when it comes to snatching victory from the jaws of defeat and, unfortunately, sometimes the reverse.

We support the Chiefs because they entertain us. As subjects of the Chiefs Kingdom, we know all the special attributes that make this team and this organization great. So don’t let a bunch of talking heads, many of whom have probably not done more than watched a few Chiefs highlights and read a few Chiefs box scores, ruin what could possibly be the final week of Chiefs’ football this season.

The Steelers are a formidable opponent. I wouldn’t have it any other way. As the great Rick Flair was fond of saying; “To be the man, you gotta beat the man.” The Steelers and Patriots have definitely been “the man” in the AFC for a while now. It sure would be exciting to watch the Chiefs run through those two teams and then vanquish “America’s Team” (vomits) in the Super Bowl. I say bring it on. After all, it isn’t supposed to be easy.

I love being a Chiefs fan and cheering on this awesome team. I’m super proud of their heart and thrilled they have given me bonus football three out of the last four years. It might not end the way we’d all like but I’ll be damned if I’m not going to enjoy the hell out of the journey.

And when the Chiefs finally do hoist the Lamar Hunt and Lombardi trophies, it will have been damn worth the wait.

