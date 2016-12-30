Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 17

Week 17 is here, and our Co-Editor Ty Walden leads Sayre Bedinger by one game in our weekly Pick ‘Em contest. Who will win? Here we pick the Denver Broncos game and all the other NFL games.

Week 17 is upon us. The Broncos season will end this week, but our staff picks on in our final Pick ‘Em contest of the season. We have a very tight race at the top, so without further ado, lets look at the leaderboard.

The Standings

Ty Walden (144-96) 60% Correct Sayre Bedinger (143-97) 59% Correct Aric Manthey (137-103) 57% Correct Steven Kriz (137-103) 57% Correct Cameron Parker (132-108) 55% Correct

Noteworthy-

Late joiner Derek Esquibel (95-72) 57% Correct

Game Of The Week

The Picks

2016 Staff Pick ‘Em Sayre Ty Aric Steven Cameron Derek Bal at Cin Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Ravens Ravens Hou at Ten Texans Texans Texans Texans Titans Texans Jax at Ind Colts Colts Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars NE at Mia Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Chi at Min Vikings Vikings Bears Bears Vikings Vikings Buf at NYJ Bills Jets Bills Jets Jets Bills Dal at Phi Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Eagles Cle at Pit Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Car at TB Bucs Bucs Bucs Bucs Panthers Bucs NYG at Was Giants Redskins Giants Giants Giants Redskins NO at Atl Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Oak at Den Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Broncos Ari at LA Cardinals Cardinals Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals KC at SD Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs Sea at SF Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks GB at Det Packers Lions Packers Packers Packers Packers Last Week 7-9 8-8 6-10 7-9 7-9 6-10 Season Record 143-97 144-96 137-103 137-103 132-108 95-72

Please Follow Us On Twitter

Follow @PredomOrange

Follow @SayreBedinger

Follow @tyflyguy15

Follow @AricManthey

Follow @skriz24

Follow @CamParker22

Follow @3D_Esquibel

This article originally appeared on