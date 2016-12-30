Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 17
Week 17 is here, and our Co-Editor Ty Walden leads Sayre Bedinger by one game in our weekly Pick ‘Em contest. Who will win? Here we pick the Denver Broncos game and all the other NFL games.
Week 17 is upon us. The Broncos season will end this week, but our staff picks on in our final Pick ‘Em contest of the season. We have a very tight race at the top, so without further ado, lets look at the leaderboard.
The Standings
- Ty Walden (144-96) 60% Correct
- Sayre Bedinger (143-97) 59% Correct
- Aric Manthey (137-103) 57% Correct
- Steven Kriz (137-103) 57% Correct
- Cameron Parker (132-108) 55% Correct
Noteworthy-
- Late joiner Derek Esquibel (95-72) 57% Correct
Game Of The Week
The Picks
|2016 Staff Pick ‘Em
|Sayre
|Ty
|Aric
|Steven
|Cameron
|Derek
|Bal at Cin
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Hou at Ten
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Titans
|Texans
|Jax at Ind
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|NE at Mia
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Chi at Min
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Buf at NYJ
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Jets
|Bills
|Dal at Phi
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cle at Pit
|Browns
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Car at TB
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Panthers
|Bucs
|NYG at Was
|Giants
|Redskins
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Redskins
|NO at Atl
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Oak at Den
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Ari at LA
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|KC at SD
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chiefs
|Sea at SF
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|GB at Det
|Packers
|Lions
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Last Week
|7-9
|8-8
|6-10
|7-9
|7-9
|6-10
|Season Record
|143-97
|144-96
|137-103
|137-103
|132-108
|95-72
