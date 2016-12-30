Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 17

Week 17 is here, and our Co-Editor Ty Walden leads Sayre Bedinger by one game in our weekly Pick ‘Em contest. Who will win? Here we pick the Denver Broncos game and all the other NFL games.

Week 17 is upon us.  The Broncos season will end this week, but our staff picks on in our final Pick ‘Em contest of the season.  We have a very tight race at the top, so without further ado, lets look at the leaderboard.

The Standings

  1. Ty Walden (144-96) 60% Correct
  2. Sayre Bedinger (143-97) 59% Correct
  3.  Aric Manthey (137-103) 57% Correct
  4. Steven Kriz (137-103) 57% Correct
  5. Cameron Parker (132-108) 55% Correct

Noteworthy-

  • Late joiner Derek Esquibel (95-72) 57% Correct

Game Of The Week

Dec 3, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (not pictured) completes a touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers (82) during the fourth quarter with no time remaining against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Picks

2016 Staff Pick ‘Em            
  Sayre Ty Aric Steven Cameron Derek
Bal at Cin Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Ravens Ravens
Hou at Ten Texans Texans Texans Texans Titans Texans
Jax at Ind Colts Colts Jaguars Colts Colts Jaguars
NE at Mia Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Chi at Min Vikings Vikings Bears Bears Vikings Vikings
Buf at NYJ Bills Jets Bills Jets Jets Bills
Dal at Phi Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Eagles
Cle at Pit Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers
Car at TB Bucs Bucs Bucs Bucs Panthers Bucs
NYG at Was Giants Redskins Giants Giants Giants Redskins
NO at Atl Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons
Oak at Den Broncos Broncos Broncos Raiders Broncos Broncos
Ari at LA Cardinals Cardinals Rams Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
KC at SD Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chargers Chiefs
Sea at SF Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
GB at Det Packers Lions Packers Packers Packers Packers
Last Week 7-9 8-8 6-10 7-9 7-9 6-10
Season Record 143-97 144-96 137-103 137-103 132-108 95-72

