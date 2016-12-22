Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 16

Only two weeks left to play Pick ‘Em and we have a tie on top. Who will take home the ultimate bragging rights at Predominantly Orange? We select the Denver Broncos game as well as the rest of the Week 16 games.

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week as we continue to play our weekly Staff Pick Em. With only two weeks remaining, Sayre Bedinger and Ty Walden are tied for the top spot in our Staff Pick ‘Em contest.  Both have a five-game lead over the next best expert, but there is still time for a late push from the field.  Week 16 features a slew of great games, including a pair of Christmas day (night) games that have heavy playoff implications. Can the Ravens upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh? Can the Broncos win their sixth game in a row at Arrowhead and stay alive in the playoff race?  Who do you got to win?  Lets play Pick ‘Em.

Game of the Week

Nov 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) pass protects for quarterback Alex Smith (11) on Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Picks

2016 Staff Pick ‘Em            
  Sayre Ty Aric Steven Cameron Derek
NYG at Phi Giants Giants Giants Eagles Eagles Giants
Mia at Buf Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Bills
Was at Chi Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins
SD at Cle Chargers Browns Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers
Min at GB Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Pakcers
NYJ at NE Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots
Atl at Car Panthers Falcons Falcons Panthers Panthers Falcons
Ten at Jax Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans
Ind at Oak Raiders Colts Colts Raiders Colts Colts
TB at NO Saints Bucs Bucs Bucs Saints Bucs
SF at LA Rams Niners Niners Rams Rams Rams
Ari at Sea Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks
Cin at Hou Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals
Bal at Pit Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers
Den at KC Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos
Det at Dal Cowboys Cowboys Lions Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys
Last Week 10-6 11-5 10-6 10-6 8-8 9-7
Season Record 136-88 136-88 131-93 130-94 125-99 89-62

