Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 16

Only two weeks left to play Pick ‘Em and we have a tie on top. Who will take home the ultimate bragging rights at Predominantly Orange? We select the Denver Broncos game as well as the rest of the Week 16 games.

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week as we continue to play our weekly Staff Pick Em. With only two weeks remaining, Sayre Bedinger and Ty Walden are tied for the top spot in our Staff Pick ‘Em contest. Both have a five-game lead over the next best expert, but there is still time for a late push from the field. Week 16 features a slew of great games, including a pair of Christmas day (night) games that have heavy playoff implications. Can the Ravens upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh? Can the Broncos win their sixth game in a row at Arrowhead and stay alive in the playoff race? Who do you got to win? Lets play Pick ‘Em.

Game of the Week

The Picks

2016 Staff Pick ‘Em Sayre Ty Aric Steven Cameron Derek NYG at Phi Giants Giants Giants Eagles Eagles Giants Mia at Buf Bills Bills Dolphins Bills Bills Bills Was at Chi Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins Redskins SD at Cle Chargers Browns Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Min at GB Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers Pakcers NYJ at NE Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Atl at Car Panthers Falcons Falcons Panthers Panthers Falcons Ten at Jax Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Ind at Oak Raiders Colts Colts Raiders Colts Colts TB at NO Saints Bucs Bucs Bucs Saints Bucs SF at LA Rams Niners Niners Rams Rams Rams Ari at Sea Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Cin at Hou Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Bal at Pit Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Den at KC Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Det at Dal Cowboys Cowboys Lions Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Last Week 10-6 11-5 10-6 10-6 8-8 9-7 Season Record 136-88 136-88 131-93 130-94 125-99 89-62

Please Follow Us On Twitter

Follow @PredomOrange

Follow @SayreBedinger

Follow @tyflyguy15

Follow @AricManthey

Follow @skriz24

Follow @CamParker22

Follow @3D_Esquibel

This article originally appeared on