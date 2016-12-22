Predominantly Orange Staff NFL Pick ‘Em: Week 16
Only two weeks left to play Pick ‘Em and we have a tie on top. Who will take home the ultimate bragging rights at Predominantly Orange? We select the Denver Broncos game as well as the rest of the Week 16 games.
The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week as we continue to play our weekly Staff Pick Em. With only two weeks remaining, Sayre Bedinger and Ty Walden are tied for the top spot in our Staff Pick ‘Em contest. Both have a five-game lead over the next best expert, but there is still time for a late push from the field. Week 16 features a slew of great games, including a pair of Christmas day (night) games that have heavy playoff implications. Can the Ravens upset the Steelers in Pittsburgh? Can the Broncos win their sixth game in a row at Arrowhead and stay alive in the playoff race? Who do you got to win? Lets play Pick ‘Em.
Game of the Week
The Picks
|2016 Staff Pick ‘Em
|Sayre
|Ty
|Aric
|Steven
|Cameron
|Derek
|NYG at Phi
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Giants
|Mia at Buf
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Was at Chi
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Redskins
|SD at Cle
|Chargers
|Browns
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Min at GB
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Pakcers
|NYJ at NE
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Atl at Car
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Falcons
|Ten at Jax
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Ind at Oak
|Raiders
|Colts
|Colts
|Raiders
|Colts
|Colts
|TB at NO
|Saints
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Bucs
|Saints
|Bucs
|SF at LA
|Rams
|Niners
|Niners
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Ari at Sea
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cin at Hou
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bal at Pit
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Den at KC
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Det at Dal
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Last Week
|10-6
|11-5
|10-6
|10-6
|8-8
|9-7
|Season Record
|136-88
|136-88
|131-93
|130-94
|125-99
|89-62