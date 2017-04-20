Police discover Bills lineman Kouandjio wandering in field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Bills offensive lineman Cyrus Kouandjio was taken to the hospital for observation after police found him without any pants on in suburban Buffalo field.

Erie County Sheriff’s spokesman Scott Zylka said deputies were responding to a complaint of a suspicious person when they came upon Kouandjio around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Zylka said the player was cooperative in answering deputies’ questions, and added no charges have been filed.

It’s unclear what Kouandjio was doing or how he got into the field, located about a 5-minute drive from Bills headquarters. Zylka said the player’s car was discovered abandoned on a nearby highway by New York State troopers later in the day.

Kouandjio was not present for the team’s voluntary veteran minicamp Thursday. The Bills said they are monitoring Kouandjio’s condition and still gathering information.

Buffalo took Kouandjio in the second round of the 2014 draft. He’s had seven starts in 24 games over the past two seasons.

