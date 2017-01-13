PODCAST: Blame for Chargers’ move shouldn’t be put on fans

With the Chargers moving to Los Angeles, many are asking themselves, “What just happened?”

It was rough news, and Chargers owner Dean Spanos handled it very poorly. There were rumors of the Chargers bolting to L.A. going back to last year, but now that it has officially become a reality, it’s been really tough to process.

Bolt Beat contributor Jake Hefner talked with Geoff Bloom, one of the hosts of Pure Sports 1010 KPXS radio in Coachella Valley, about who’s to blame for this mess. Hefner also talks about whether or not the Chargers will actually survive in L.A..

Check out the podcast below:

