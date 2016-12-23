Playoffs or not, the Lions Season is a Success

It’s crunch time for the Detroit Lions. They need to win one, if not both of the games coming up if they want to host a playoff game for the first time in Ford Field history. Yet, these two games are against the first-place Cowboys and the red-hot Packers, so there’s no guarantee they win either one. And even if a million cards fall the wrong way as many that believe in Lions-luck see happening, the season has still been successful.

Think back to the offseason, way back when Bob Quinn was a fresh face. When many believed that the Lions were lucky when they got hot to end last season. When we were unsure if Matt Stafford was actually that good. Or how this team was going to win anything with superstar Calvin Johnson hanging up the cleats. Remember those days? It was hard to have any hope for this team. Hard to see who was going to be a difference maker. Hard to see how this defense was going to hold up after losing so much talent in the past few seasons.

And after the first few games, Detroit looked like they were going to be tanking the season away. And unlike the Browns, this wouldn’t be by choice. Everything looked like a mess, players seemed to be giving up, the coaches looked like they called the wrong play every time and Detroit really seemed to miss the safety valve that Calvin had been for years.

Then something changed – this team started showing fight. Stafford proved haters wrong and began leading the team to tight victory after tight victory. Golden Tate, though half the size, stepped up and is doing his best to mimic the skills of Calvin. And the defense, that looked beat up and confused, managed to find their groove and positively impact the game.

Now, this team is two games, and really one victory away from being in the playoffs. A slot not many saw them in when the season opened up, especially after their slow start. But today, this culture is different, and that might be the most important victory the Lions earned this year. Gone are the thoughts that Stafford can’t beat teams on the road. Gone are the thoughts that the Lions need to figure out how to not lose. Instead, it’s belief that they are going to win.

Maybe this isn’t their year. But maybe, just maybe, this is the year where this team that has been bashed on for so many years starts fighting back. I wake up on Sunday’s now with an actual hope that Detroit is going to go out there and win no matter who they play. We’ve seen flashes of greatness this year from so many players, both big name, and fringe. And maybe that’s just what we’ve always been missing.

That belief that this group is going to do something special. Rather than thinking about next year’s draft in December, we worry about the here and now. We as fans are watching this team as true football fans should, with the backing that we want to see these guys win because we are with them.

So even if the Lions do lose out, this season still isn’t a total failure. From what I’ve seen throughout the season both from the organization and the fanbase, change is here. So for today, support these guys no matter what happens. Ditch the “same old Lions” mantra. And after the Green Bay game, show the Lions your support win or lose. Because the only way anything is going to get better is if we all take that next step.

