Players Who Will Create Difficult Free Agency Decisions In 2017

As the 2016 regular season is now over, every player set to hit the free agent market, whether it be restricted or unrestricted, has made their cases. The time will soon come when franchise tagging causes controversy, and some teams get shamed for overpaying someone, looking at you, Houston.

Some decisions seem like no brainers, like Andrew Luck’s monster extension last offseason, but others aren’t so easy. A lot of players in this year’s free agency class have a lot of question marks around them such as past suspensions, inconsistency, and off the field drama.

Here’s a preview of some those guys, the ones who will become the toughest decisions on whether or not they should be signed. These are all guys mired in controversy, poor play in contract years, potential but limited playing time to judge whether or not they’re legit, or injury issues that could make for a bad investment on the team’s end.

This one seems like a no-brainer to re-sign or be a hot commodity, right? Alshon Jeffery tacked on a lot of baggage this season at the wrong time, and may have quelled some doubts of him leaving by guaranteeing a Bears (3-13) super bowl victory at the end next season.

Jeffery had 51 catches for 811 yards and only two touchdowns this year, and has 4,539 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Bears in his career. A second round pick in 2012, Jeffery has lived up to the hype for the most part, and has been the Bears’ go to guy for the past two seasons, but hurt his stock this season.

In the middle of the season, Jeffery got popped with a four games for PED usage. Getting suspended and seeing a decrease in production during a contract year is never good, and will hurt him in negotiations wherever he seeks to go. Jeffery’s talent is undeniable, but the suspension and drop off in production will hurt him leverage wise at the negotiation table.

The curious case of Isaiah Crowell. A weekly wonder of what you’re going to get production wise, whether it be 100 yards or six. Crowell’s either really hot, really cold, or not getting the ball at all, and there’s no in between. You can make the argument that he plays for a bad team, but he’s one of their few bright spots.

His inconsistency has been evident for the past three seasons, and this year especially as a featured back. After Hue Jackson said he felt Crowell could go for easily over 1,000 yards, he ended it with 952 and had four 100+ yard efforts. But while he had some good ones, he was held to under 30 yards seven times.

He also caused a monumental stirrup when he tweeted out an obscene photo after the Dallas Police shootings this Summer. Cleveland’s staff seems to have an affinity for his upside, but his vast inconsistency and off field controversy will make it a difficult decision for whoever wants to sign him.

The Ravens have a difficult decision to make in their backfield, Terrance West was a decent addition this offseason but they have a blossoming stud in Kenneth Dixon overtaking his carries. Dixon’s more versatile, and brings more to the table then West does, and as a restricted free agent they could gain a compensatory pick if he goes.

Baltimores would owe West $600,000 next year if they keep him around, and while it sounds like a bargain, it may not be worth it. West is on his third team in four years now, and hasn’t shown that he can be a featured back in the league, but posted his best effort yet with 774 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

With a deep running back class in this year’s draft, and with Kenneth Dixon and Buck Allen already on the roster, it may be the end of his tenure in Baltimore. West is replaceable, and the Ravens will have a difficult decision to make. But after their decision, it may be difficult for West to find another team where he can see significant carries.

The Dolphins drafted Dion Jordan was drafted third overall in the 2013 draft by the Miami Dolphins, and has had a brutal tenure since then. Jordan’s been popped three times for substance abuse by the league, and received the dreaded year-long suspension for failing their third test in 2015.

He’s only had 46 tackles and three sacks in 26 games, and missed all of the 2016 season on the IR following knee surgery. He wasn’t activated all season long, and is heading into this offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Jordan’s got potential as the former third overall pick, but he needs to prove it.

Jordan’s past suspension history and injury history will raise a lot of red flags when it comes to free agency and contract discussions. Teams will be cautious in deciding whether or not to sign him given the lack of production and the off the field issues. Jordan’s got talent, but the risk may outweigh the reward.

Rolando McClain’s an undeniable talent on the field and a good field general at inside linebacker, but that’s when he’s on the field. Off the field, he’s mired in troubles and has been suspended all year for substance abuse, and didn’t even show up to Dallas’ training camp this year.

As an unrestricted free agent, his case to be signed will be significantly tougher. Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, said that McClain would rejoin the Cowboys once his 10-game suspension ended, but he got hit with another year-long suspension, that’s in the process of being appealed.

McClain can’t be reinstated until November 20 at the earliest if his suspension isn’t lifted, which would make it even more difficult for him to see the field, let alone get a contract. The talent’s there but the off field issues and looming year-long suspension will heavily deter teams from signing him.

Brian Hoyer’s proven year after year when he gets an opportunity that he can be a capable NFL starter, but every year he seems to end up on the IR, or getting obliterated in the playoffs (aka last year vs. Kansas City). He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this year.

Hoyer started six games this year and was enjoying his best one yet. He was completing 67% of his passes for 1,445 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions. Hoyer is a serviceable game manager, and can be useful for some quarterback needy team as a starter or as a backup.

His injury history and inconsistency could make for a harder sell to teams at the table, and being on the wrong side of 30 definitely doesn’t help. Hoyer will an intriguing option for a couple of teams to look at, but his issues are definitely clear, and the health history could hurt him.

The king of off field issues in recent memory, Josh Gordon. A pick from the supplemental draft who burst on to the scene and set NFL and Browns franchise records can’t even stay out of the NFL’s doghouse, even with the utmost support from Roger Goodell to get back on the field.

Gordon’s such a talented player with physical gifts that make him a perfect WR1 in the NFL, but can’t stay out of trouble.

As a restricted free agent, he’ll be able to pitch himself after another stint in rehab. But the real question is, will anyone want to sign a top flight talent with the ridiculous amount of baggage?

Gordon’s a 1,500+ yard a year receiver, but can’t seem to get out of the doghouse. He’s been to rehab multiple times, and is off the NFL’s suspended list now, but will it be enough image rehab to find him a landing spot?

Cleveland can still technically keep him for cheap, or gain a compensatory pick next year by letting him walk.

