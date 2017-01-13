Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Start Time Moved

Due to the impending ice storm in the area, the start time for the Divisional Round Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup has been moved.

Although the New England Patriots will face the Houston Texans in the divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers are seen as Tom Brady‘s biggest threats to yet another Super Bowl ring. If he wins, Brady, however, will have to wait a few more hours to see which of the two teams he’ll face in the conference championship.

Aside from the Houston Texans and New England Patriots game, all of this week’s divisional round playoff games look like must-see TV. Many fans are anxiously waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers can carry the Green Bay Packers to victory over the high-flying Dallas Cowboys offense, or if Matt Ryan can take the Seattle Seahawks defense to task.

However, Sunday’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers could prove to be the best of the bunch. The Chiefs defense makes more plays than any other unit with 33 turnovers forced this season, and the offense is more electric than ever with Tyreek Hill leading the way. As for the Steelers, they’ve always had a beastly offense, and the defense has improved during the season.

This game was initially scheduled to kick off at 1:05 p.m. ET as Sunday’s early game, but it will now be moved after the Packers vs. Cowboys tilt, which is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. ET.

The #Chiefs–#Steelers game, in the interest of public safety, will now be played at 8:20 pm ET. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the start time for the Chiefs and Steelers game in Arrowhead has been moved to 8:20 p.m. ET. This is because of a potential ice storm this weekend, and the National Weather Service has given northwest Missouri an ice storm warning for the next two days.

It’s good to see that the NFL is taking public safety into account, but plenty of fans will be traveling throughout Sunday. The ice storm warning lasts until midnight on Sunday in central time, so hopefully everyone is able to stay safe.

The later start time may be an inconvenience to some, but I always love the buzz around games played at night. It will be interesting to see how the weather affects the game, because both teams have some incredibly nimble skill position players.

This article originally appeared on