Pittsburgh Steelers: Taking a look at first-round pick T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers made eight selections in the 2017 NFL Draft. So how will first-round pick T.J. Watt fit in with the team?

So Watt’s in a name? Plenty if you’re related to a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and one of three brothers now in the league. That’s because the Pittsburgh Steelers grabbed a linebacker in the first round for the fourth time in the last five years.

And no doubt, general manager Kevin Colbert hopes University of Wisconsin product T.J. Watt can bolster the defending AFC North champion’s pass rush. Welcome to the NFL, rookie!

Here’s what Watt had to say following the draft about joining the historic Steelers franchise, via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com:

“I think it was definitely a dream, but it was never one we thought would be reached. As we grew older and we saw J.J. do it, it became more of an expectation almost. Because you see how much hard work is put into it and you realize a kid from Pewaukee (Wisconsin) can make it. I see the work and I know what it takes, that’s why I take this so seriously day after day. And I just take it one day at a time. It’s great to be here, but I’m not satisfied at all to just be here. I’m chasing greatness, and that’s what I’m here for.”

The “we” is not only in reference to his famed brother J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. His brother Derek is a NFL tight end and was a sixth-round selection of the now-Los Angeles Chargers in 2016.

T.J. hopes to capitalize on a season with the Badgers in which he opened some eyes as a pass rusher. In 2016, he totals 63 stops (15.5 for losses), 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four passes defensed.

Still, Watt only hit the field for two seasons at Wisconsin. The 6-5, 243-pound project gets a chance to learn from relentless veteran James Harrison, as well as up-and-comer Bud Dupree, this season. He will likely wind up being a nice situational player this fall. It will depend on how much he absorbs over the next few months and during training camp.

With Mike Tomlin, defensive coordinator Keith Butler and a long legacy of success at the position, you have to like his chances. It’s an ideal spot for the young prospect.

