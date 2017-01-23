Pittsburgh Steelers LB James Harrison doesn’t plan to retire

Linebacker James Harrison appears set to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 at the age of 39.

Even as he approaches his 40s, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison has shown no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

Harrison left no doubt about his future plans following Pittsburgh’s 36-17 loss to the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, telling reporters “I’m not done yet,” according to Nick Shook of NFL.com.

The Pittsburgh legend briefly retired following the 2014 season only to be convinced to return to the Steelers, and has been an important part of the defense ever since. Despite the fact that Harrison will turn 39 in May, there will certainly be a spot for him on the roster after a successful 2016 season.

An undrafted free agent out of Kent State, Harrison has put together a terrific 14-year career, including 13 seasons with the Steelers. Harrison has racked up 567 tackles, 81.5 sacks and eight interceptions for his career, and earned first-team All-Pro nods in 2008 and 2010.

Many will never forget Harrison’s 100-yard pick six in Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl XLII win over the Arizona Cardinals, one of the top plays in NFL postseason history. Harrison has continued to produce in his late 30s with five sacks and 39 tackles in 2016.

The decision is good news for the Steelers, who will look to build a good enough defense to support their explosive offense. Pittsburgh’s pass rush fueled a nine game winning streak at the end of the season that brought the team all the way to the AFC Championship Game, with Harrison standing out as one of the best players on the unit.

At 39 years of age, Harrison will be easily the oldest linebacker in the NFL should he indeed play in 2017. Harrison’s career has not been short on controversy, but his age-defying run has been incredible to watch for just about every NFL fan.

