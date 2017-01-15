How to watch and stream Steelers-Chiefs in the Divisional Round

The third game of the Divisional Round weekend is once again a rematch between two teams that combined for a blowout earlier in the season. Back in Week 4, the Steelers beat the Chiefs 43-14, but obviously Kansas City had the better season, nabbing the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Sunday’s rematch should be much different, and here’s how you can watch it.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC) – Streaming on NBC Sports

Key matchup: Marcus Peters vs. Antonio Brown

Brown was held to just four catches and 64 yards in their first meeting, but he did catch two touchdowns. Peters is one of the best young cornerbacks in the game, but he doesn’t follow receivers all that often. The Steelers may opt to keep Brown away from him, but when Peters is targeted, he has to make the most of the opportunity.

Fun fact: Alex Smith has 11 touchdown passes and just one interception in five postseason games. His 99.1 passer rating is better than Ben Roethlisberger’s (85.0).