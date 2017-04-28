Steelers draft cancer survivor James Conner in third round

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted running back James Conner in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday, marking another chapter in Conner's remarkable comeback story.

Conner, who played college football at Pitt, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015. He returned to the Panthers in time for the season opener in 2016 after being declared cancer-free that May.

Conner rushed for 1,092 yards and 16 touchdowns during his senior season at Pitt. His best year came in 2014, when he finished the year with 1,765 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Panthers.

Conner is originally from Western Pennsylvania.

