Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested

What’s the last thing the Steelers needed following their big win over the Dolphins in the Wild Card game?

In the “this is why we can’t have nice things” category Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested on Sunday night on the South Side on a myriad of charges. According to the PPG Porter was arraigned early Monday morning on charges of assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Porter posted a $25,000 bond and was released. The charges stemmed from an incident at a South Side bar on Sunday night. The criminal complaint describes Porter as threatening a doorman at The Flats bar on E. Carson Street.

Eyewitnesses say that they heard Porter saying that he didn’t do anything and accused the officers of lying when he was handcuffed.

So we’ll see how this all plays out.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten issued a statement Sunday night following the report of the incident:

“We are aware of an incident tonight involving Joey Porter. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and we will have no further comment until we get more details.” – Burt Lauten

Last time Porter made news during the playoffs he was going on the field in Cincinnati, drawing Adam Jones into a penalty that led to a Steeler win. Unfortunately, however, this isn’t the first time Porter has been arrested and we all know that they shot him in Denver.

Remember when his dogs killed a small horse out in California? Crazy.

Naturally this is not a good look for Porter or Pittsburgh, as I’m sure Mike Tomlin’s last thought on his mind before going to bed last night was wondering if Joey Porter was behaving himself on Carson Street or not.

We’ll have to see what kind of action the team takes this week and whether or not Porter will accompany the team to Kansas City for Sunday’s Divisional Playoff Game.

