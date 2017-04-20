Pittsburgh Steelers: 2017 Schedule Released

The defending AFC North champion Pittsburgh Steelers hope to make a fourth straight playoff appearance. How does their 2017 schedule look?

Under head coach Mike Tomlin, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been to the playoffs seven times in 10 years. They have not suffered through a losing season and been to the pair of Super Bowls, winning in 2008 and losing two years later. But they haven’t been back to the Big Game since, following one game short of Super Bowl LI via a loss to a familiar foe.

This team’s albatross for more than a decade continues to be quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. They lost twice to the eventual Super Bowl champions in Foxborough, 36-17, in the AFC title game. You can bet Tomlin and company have that rematch with the Pats circled on the schedule this fall.

Here is how the complete 2017 schedule lays out for the Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Steelers aren’t usually too busy when it comes to signing players from other teams during free agency. But they did add some proven depth at several spots this offseason. The pickups include WR Justin Hunter (Buffalo Bills), running back Knile Davis (Kansas City Chiefs), cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (New York Giants) and defensive end Tyson Alualu (Jacksonville Jaguars).

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be severely challenged this season, if you put stock in last year’s results. As you may have noticed, they have only six games against teams that posted losing records in 2016. Four of those are against their AFC North rivals in the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. A fourth straight playoff appearance may be well earned this year.

This article originally appeared on