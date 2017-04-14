Pittsburgh Steelers: 2017 Preseason Schedule Breakdown

This week, the NFL announced its 65-game preseason schedule, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have four games but none on national television.

Summertime. Summertime. Summertime…I got to get that feeling. Of course, that won’t be happening for a few months. But that doesn’t mean we can’t talk a little football. And the focus here will be on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This week, the NFL released its preseason schedule — complete with the designated nationally televised games. As of now, we know what weeks each team will play but just not the exact date for the most part. We do know that the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will kick off the preseason on Thursday night, Aug. 3, in Canton, OH for the annual Hall of Fame Game.

As for Mike Tomlin’s club, they will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants the week of Aug. 10-14. This past season, the Black and Gold defeated Ben McAdoo’s club at Heinz Field, 24-14, in Week 13. That contest is followed by a visit from the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons, who head to the Steel City the following week (Aug. 17-21).

The Pittsburgh Steelers then remain home to face the Indianapolis Colts. You may recall that these clubs met on Thanksgiving night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell all had big games in a 28-7 victory.

Tomlin’s team wraps up its summer schedule with a visit south to face the Carolina Panthers. And there you have it. We will be notified about exact dates and times for all 65 games at a later date. Meanwhile, NFL fans are not only anxiously awaiting the draft (April 27-29) but the release of the regular-season schedule as well.

