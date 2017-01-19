Pittsburgh newspaper’s wild cover puts a ‘Star Wars’ spin on the Steelers-Patriots game

Steelers fans are getting fired up for their game against the Patriots this weekend, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (and their graphics department) are working to capture some of that energy with a big, bold cover that puts the game’s stakes at a galactic level.

In the “Star Wars”–themed cover, the Patriots are “the Evil Empire” and are portrayed beaming out in a football-shaped Death Star. The Steelers are the Millennium Falcon.

Here is a sneak peek at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's AFC championship section. pic.twitter.com/NnklMQwll6 — Michael Sanserino (@msanserino) January 19, 2017

I don’t know if, given the Steelers’ success as a franchise, it’s necessarily fair to portray them as the scrappy Rebel Alliance, but whatever — that’s a pretty cool cover.