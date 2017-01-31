Philadelphia Eagles: Where on Earth is Doug Pederson?

When was the last time you actually saw Doug Pederson?

Those of you who are old enough can remember when they used to put missing people on milk cartons. If they still did so, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson would have either already been on a few or dangerously close to having his likeness appearing on his first.

It’s been a while. Rumors of discord among the team’s leadership structure have surfaced. Fans have turned to debating with one another on social media about whether or not Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is meddling with football operations. Philadelphia radio stations like 94 WIP-FM have discussed the same thing. Then there’s Howie Roseman, the executive vice president of football operations, who’s been enjoying his recent reprieve from football purgatory.

We’ve discussed the Senior Bowl, free agency and even the NFL Draft, but no one’s heard anything from the head coach.

There have been no real postseason press conferences. We don’t hear him on the radio every week anymore. The scouting team didn’t even think to take him with them when they attended the most recent Senior Bowl. It probably would have been nice to have the head coach there.

What’s the point? It’s simple. Former New York Giants head coach Bill Parcells once said “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.”

Parcells was right. Roseman’s approval rating continues to fluctuate. Quarterbacks coach John Defilippo is being held hostage by the owner. The Eagles have hired Mike Groh as their wide receivers coach, and we’re not even certain if he’s better than the guy they just fired.

Uncertainty is everywhere, but as we remove the word rookie from Pederson’s head coaching title, we await an off-season. This will, no-doubt, be the Eagles most important draft in years. Do the Eagles have a coach that has no say in who the players are on the team? Is Roseman completely in charge of staffing player personnel? Is the owner, in what’s becoming a growing impatience towards winning the Super Bowl, becoming more involved? How much power do Roseman and Pederson have?

We’ll keep an eye on it, but one thing’s certain. If they want him to cook the meal, they might as well let him go to the grocery store. We jut have to find him first.

