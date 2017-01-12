Philadelphia Eagles to play 2 games in Los Angeles next season

Philadelphia Eagles will play two games in Los Angeles next season.

Pack your bags, San Diego Chargers. You’re going to Los Angeles! And so are the Philadelphia Eagles. Two times.

In case you somehow missed it (not likely), Chargers president and CEO Dean Spanos announced Thursday that the team will be leaving San Diego to make Los Angeles their long-term home. The fans in San Diego are not taking the news well whatsoever and considering Spanos’ decision to move the Chargers out of their home of 56 years, why should they?

Thanks to the move to Los Angeles, the Eagles will now play two games in the City of Angels in 2017. Philadelphia is scheduled to play both the Rams and Chargers in Los Angeles next season, meaning the Eagles will get their first taste of the 30,000-seat StubHub Center. On top of that, they’ll play their first game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 1986 when they beat the formerly-named Los Angeles Raiders 33-27 in overtime.

With two trips to Los Angeles scheduled, the Eagles will have to do a lot of traveling next season. On top of the two games in Los Angeles, the Eagles will have to make another west coast road trip to take on the Seattle Seahawks. They will also play against Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

Geography isn’t my strong suit, but something tells me that’s a lot of miles that the Eagles will be traveling next year.

The Eagles’ schedule hasn’t been released yet, but their opponents for next season have been finalized.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Redskins, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers

