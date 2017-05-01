Philadelphia Eagles: Shelton Gibson pick a home run (waiting to happen)

The Philadelphia Eagles fifth-round pick in 2017 NFL Draft, wide receiver Shelton Gibson, is the big play threat they’ve missed.

It isn’t every day that you can get excited about a fifth-round pick. However, the Philadelphia Eagles may have struck gold with the 166th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. After taking Derek Barnett with their first-round pick, the Philadelphia Eagles went with two cornerbacks.

Starting with three defenders and getting quarterback Carson Wentz no help, it made sense that they addressed offense during Day 3. The only problem was, who could they get in the fourth, fifth, sixth, or seventh round to help Wentz?

Well, someone that could help the Eagles was former West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson. And that is exactly who the Eagles got with their fifth-round pick. Gibson has his flaws as a prospect, hence why he dropped to the fifth round. Although, his one significant strength overshadows his weakness: his deep ball ability.

In 2016, the Eagles and Wentz failed to have any threat of a downfield attack. The main reason behind that was they did not have a receiver who could stretch the field. Wentz has the arm strength and ability to throw deep, so they needed a guy that could get open down the field.

The Eagles decided to sign former San Francisco 49ers Torrey Smith, who is a guy that can stretch the field. However, Smith had a terrible two seasons in San Francisco. So who knows if he can be the guy that can help the vertical passing game.

That is why taking Gibson was huge for the Eagles, because he can be that guy. Throughout draft season, Gibson was one of my favorite receivers. I loved his ability to run past defense effortlessly and make huge plays for his team. He averaged 22.6 yards per reception in college, which highlights his big play ability.

Some stats that will get Eagles fans excited about Gibson: Gibson caught 17 touchdowns over the last two seasons. 14 of those 17 touchdowns went for 20 or more yards. 10 of those 17 touchdowns went for 40 or more yards, and seven went for 50 or more.

Gibson may never be a guy that catches 80 or more passes in a season. He played in 25 games over the last two seasons and only caught 80 passes. Although, with those 80 catches, Gibson scored 17 touchdowns.

An impact like that is exactly what the Eagles need in their passing game. Gibson should be a guy that can change the dynamic of the game early and often in his career with the hope that he can develop his underneath game as well. Even if he only remains a deep threat his entire career, the Eagles hit a home run with the home run hitter out of West Virginia.

This article originally appeared on