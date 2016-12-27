Philadelphia Eagles ready to reap rewards from Sam Bradford Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the verge of landing an early pick in the 2017 NFL Draft thanks to their early season trade of Sam Bradford.

It was a bit of a shock when the Philadelphia Eagles traded Sam Bradford a week before the start of the regular season. However, the bigger shock was the fact they were able to secure a 1st round pick in the trade.

Philadelphia took advantage of a desperate Minnesota Vikings team that was reeling from Teddy Bridgewater’s injury. Minnesota’s belief that they were still a playoff team also played a role in what the Eagles were able to get in return for Bradford.

Both teams have had a similar season that featured a strong start and a major slide towards the end of the year. The slide for the Eagles shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise based on the fact they were starting a rookie quarterback.

During last year’s draft the Eagles made an aggressive move to land Carson Wentz. One of the pieces of the trade involved sending their 2017 1st round pick to the Cleveland Browns. Early in the year, it looked like that would be a late 1st round pick, but the pick is now trending towards the top-10.

Philadelphia knew the risks when they made the trade with the Browns, but the sting of losing that pick will be softened because of the Bradford trade.

This is really the best case scenario for the Eagles as they were able to land their future starting quarterback, replace the lost 2017 1st round pick and unload the high-priced Sam Bradford. The next step for Philadelphia is to use that 1st round pick to help Wentz.

They could be in perfect range to draft someone like LSU’s Leonard Fournette. He’s an every-down back who can move the chains and break off long runs. Fournette is someone who’d take pressure off of a young quarterback.

